DANCE or DIE! A Halloween Latin Dance Special Event: Saturday October 28th, 2017

DANCE or DIE! A Halloween Latin Dance Special: Workshops & Party
Saturday, October 28, 2017 11:00 AM until Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:00 AM
Essence of Rhythm Latin Dance Co. Proudly Presents: DANCE or DIE: A Halloween Latin Dance Special- Saturday October 28th, 2017
- 5 workshops during the day
- 1 AMAZING Saturday Night Party!
- 2 Rooms- Kizomba/Zouk/Semba & a Latin Room
- Halloween Costume Contest with prizes
- Multiple DJs
- Special guest artists from Canada, NYC, Philadelphia & Rochester.
Workshops:
11am- Sensual Bachata (Joe Figueroa)
12pm- Salsa Partnerwork (Joe Figueroa)
1pm- Lunch Break
2pm- Kizomba Isolations (Philippe & Upa)
3pm- Traditional Kizomba vs. Urban Kiz (Philippe & Upa)
4pm- Semba! (Philippe & Upa)
- Pricing:$50- Early Bird Full Pass (First 10 tickets)*
- $60- Full Pass after early bird tickets*
- $70- Full Pass at the door*
- $20- Single Workshop
- $10- Saturday Night Ticket
Event Location:ER Studios 470 state street, Rochester, NY 14608 www.erstudios.org
* Full pass tickets give you access to all workshops and the Saturday night party.
-All sales are final-