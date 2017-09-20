Search
Thursday 21 September 2017
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

DANCE or DIE! A Halloween Latin Dance Special Event: Saturday October 28th, 2017

Sep 20, 2017UncategorizedComments Off

DANCE or DIE! A Halloween Latin Dance Special: Workshops & Party

 Saturday, October 28, 2017 11:00 AM until Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:00 AM

Essence of Rhythm Latin Dance Co. Proudly Presents: DANCE or DIE: A Halloween Latin Dance Special- Saturday October 28th, 2017
  • 5 workshops during the day
  • 1 AMAZING Saturday Night Party!
  • 2 Rooms- Kizomba/Zouk/Semba & a Latin Room
  • Halloween Costume Contest with prizes
  • Multiple DJs
  • Special guest artists from Canada, NYC, Philadelphia & Rochester.
Guest Artists:
Upa Danca- NYC Philippe- NYC
Joe Figueroa- Philadelphia
DJ l’oynx- Toronto
DJ Salsero- Rochester

Workshops:
11am- Sensual Bachata (Joe Figueroa)
12pm- Salsa Partnerwork (Joe Figueroa)
1pm- Lunch Break
2pm- Kizomba Isolations (Philippe & Upa)
3pm- Traditional Kizomba vs. Urban Kiz (Philippe & Upa)
4pm- Semba! (Philippe & Upa)

  • Pricing:$50- Early Bird Full Pass (First 10 tickets)*
  • $60- Full Pass after early bird tickets*
  • $70- Full Pass at the door*
  • $20- Single Workshop
  • $10- Saturday Night Ticket
Event Location:ER Studios 470 state street, Rochester, NY 14608 www.erstudios.org

* Full pass tickets give you access to all workshops and the Saturday night party.
-All sales are final-

