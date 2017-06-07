Deep-Rooted Bilingual Church in Rochester Transitions Leadership

By Raquel Serrano –

Spanish Version Follows/Versión en español adjunta –

After 38 years of service to the Greater Rochester community, Rev. Luis D. Hernandez retires as Senior Pastor of Light of the World Assembly of God Church in Rochester, NY.

On Sunday, June 4, 2017, Dr. Cedric Alexander, Deputy Mayor of the City of Rochester (see photo), presented Pastor Hernandez with a Proclamation on behalf of Mayor Lovely Warren, announcing Hernandez´s wonderful, long-lasting and fruitful service to the faith community and declaring that day as Pastor Luis D. Hernandez day. Accompanied by Light of the World church´s Board of Directors and Elders on the platform, Pastor Hernandez also got a standing ovation from the congregation.

Pastor Hernandez is a very well-liked and loved man in the community. He came from New York where he was involved in outreach, prayer marches and youth rallies in a time where everything seemed radical with the birth of the hippie cultural movement and a strong wave of gang activity developed. Hernandez was a fiery young preacher who loved reaching out to youth. In the early 70s, he moved to Rochester, and joined a small Pentecostal home church, La Luz del Mundo (Light of the World), founded by Adielsa Soto.

Being God-led, Soto approached Hernandez and asked him to take over the church as it´s pastor. Luis Hernandez turned down the offer as he only saw himself as a preacher, and not one to take the responsibility and ministry of a Pastor. After much prayer, he accepted the position as the temporary leader of the church. The joke until this day is that Pastor Hernandez accepted this position until the Assembly of God would send in a new pastor. Thirty-eight years have gone by.

Prior to, and during the beginning part of his ministry, Hernandez worked as a Drug and Alcohol Counselor for 15 years, and also with an anti-gang program at the Ibero American Action League, Inc. In his distinct, Nuyorican accent, Hernandez states, “I never did any drugs or lived the gangster lifestyle, but God gave me a grace to work with these individuals with hard core situations. I know of many whose life was turned around for the better.”

Seven years ago, during their special Department of Christian Education Conference weekend, another fiery preacher was invited to Light of the World church.

Ruben Serrano was born in Rochester, NY, and moved to Puerto Rico where he met his wife Nilsa. A few years after they married and with their first-born at hand, they established themselves in Chicago where they lived for 15 years and had two more daughters.

When Pastor Ruben Serrano was invited to speak, he felt an immediate connection with the congregants and leadership. The bond was such that he was invited as a guest speaker for the same conference the following year! After the home-going of his mother Maria “Yaya” Serrano in 2012, something shifted for Ruben. Once more, he returned to Rochester, but this time to bury her remains.

Upon returning to Chicago, husband and wife started to feel uncomfortable where they were. They loved their church, their pastor, the windy city and did not understand at the time, why they were feeling this way. Pastor Ruben and Nilsa were instrumental, supportive leaders at their church of 15 years, Aposento Alto, located on Humboldt Park. Nilsa worked in the Outreach Ministry, helping organize yearly Thanksgiving meals for the homeless. She was also very active with the Children´s Ministry, where she served as the Director and many other ministerial roles over the years. Pastor Ruben served on the Board of Trustees, was Superintendent of Sunday School, Treasurer of the church for 10 consecutive years, Bible Teacher, and was called to the office of Evangelist and Youth Pastor.

“We didn’t feel uncomfortable because of the church, our leadership, or denomination; on the opposite, we love our faith community in Chicago. We are very well connected there, and we are blessed that they too love us,” Serrano shared. “I soon realized God was making me and my wife uncomfortable because he was getting ready to shift our family to a new place.”

“We just thought it would be to a tropical place like Florida or Puerto Rico,” he said humorously. “But God is the one who pieces all things together.”

Hernandez took Serrano under his wings from his family´s arrival at Light of the World church, close to five years ago. There was a mutual admiration and respect towards each other – a spiritual fatherly relationship was birthed. Their passion to reach others for the Lord through outreach, visiting the sick, serving the homeless, networking with other churches and ministers has been witnessed by the congregants and the community at large.

“Pastor Ruben Serrano´s dynamic messages and charismatic personality have blessed our church. He is a connector and a builder. I prayed to the Lord, and knew in my heart that he had sent me and Light of the World church, the man of God who would be the new Senior Pastor upon my retirement,” Hernandez said.

When asked, Pastor Ruben said that he is excited about the mission ahead. He finds it a privilege to have grown close to Pastor Luis, serving as his Assistant and Associate Pastor. He acknowledges him as his mentor, a great friend and spiritual father.

Being a Rochester native, and living part of his adolescence here, Pastor Serrano knows the nooks and crannies of this community, and the need for more outreach.

His philosophy? “I believe in making disciples and equipping them to be the hands, feet, eyes, ears and voice of Jesus on earth,” Serrano stated. “My simple outreach strategy is to do what Jesus did … love. Love on people. Welcome all people, all cultures, and all languages. To make a consistent positive impact in our society requires consistent positive people loving on the hurting, the lost, and the helpless and strengthening them to do the same for others.”

Pastor Ruben Serrano´s Installation Service as the official new Senior Pastor of Light of the World church will be held on June 11, at 11 a.m. at 200 Child St. Pastor Luis D. Hernandez will be officiating the special ceremony. Guest Speaker, Bishop David Vargas, will be traveling in from Chicago. A Proclamation from the Mayor´s Office will be read. Service will be given simultaneously in English and in Spanish. All are welcome! This will be a historic event!

Liderazgo de iglesia bilingüe con profundas raíces en Rochester hace transición

Por Raquel Serrano

Después de 38 años de servicio a la gran comunidad de Rochester, el Rev. Luis D. Hernández se retira como Pastor Mayor de la Iglesia La Luz del Mundo, Asamblea de Dios en Rochester, NY.

El domingo, 4 de junio de 2017, el Dr. Cedric Alexander, Diputado de la Alcalde de la ciudad de Rochester (ver foto), presentó al Pastor Hernández con una Proclama en nombre de la Alcaldesa Lovely Warren, anunciando el servicio maravilloso, duradero y fructífero que Hernández ha brindado a la comunidad de fe y declaro dicho día como el Día del Pastor Luis D. Hernández. Acompañado en el altar por la Junta de Gobierno y Ancianos de la iglesia durante este reconocimiento, el Pastor Hernández también recibió una ovación de pie de la congregación.

El Pastor Hernández es un hombre muy querido y amado en la comunidad. Vino de Nueva York donde estuvo involucrado en extensión comunitaria, marchas de oración y mítines de jóvenes en una época donde todo parecía radical con el nacimiento del movimiento cultural hippie y donde una fuerte ola de pandillas se desarrollaba. Hernández era un joven predicador ardiente que amaba alcanzar la juventud. A principios de los años 70, se trasladó a Rochester y se unió a una pequeña iglesia Pentecostal, La Luz del Mundo, en un hogar, fundada por Adielsa Soto.

Siendo dirigida por Dios, Soto se le acercó a Hernández y le pidió que tomara riendas sobre la iglesia como Pastor. Luis Hernández rechazó la oferta, ya que sólo se veía como un predicador y no como uno que tomaría la responsabilidad y el ministerio del pastorado. Después de mucha oración, aceptó ser el líder temporal de la iglesia. El chiste hasta el día de hoy es que el Pastor Hernández aceptó esta posición hasta que las Asambleas de Dios enviaran un nuevo Pastor. De eso han pasado ya treinta y ocho años.

Antes y durante el principio de su ministerio, Hernández trabajó como Consejero de Alcohol y Drogas durante 15 años y también con un programa antipandillas en la Ibero Americano Action League, Inc. Con su distintivo acento nuyoricano, dice Hernández, “Nunca hice alguna droga o viví como un gánster, pero Dios me dio gracia para trabajar con estos individuos de situaciones intensas. Conozco de muchos quienes cambiaron sus vidas para mejorarla.”

Siete años atrás, durante la Conferencia Anual del Departamento de Educación Cristiana, otro predicador ardiente fue invitado a La Iglesia La Luz del Mundo.

Rubén Serrano nació en Rochester, Nueva York. En su adolescencia se mudó a Puerto Rico donde luego conoció a Nilsa, quien se convertiría en su esposa. Años después de contraer nupcias y con su primogénita en mano, se establecieron en Chicago a donde vivieron durante 15 años y procrearon dos hijas más.

Cuando el Pastor Rubén Serrano dio el taller de escuela dominical a los maestros y predicó al siguiente día, sintió una conexión inmediata con la congregación y el liderazgo. ¡El vínculo era tal que fue invitado nuevamente como orador para dicha Conferencia al año siguiente! En el 2012 fallece su madre, María “Yaya” Serrano, y con este impacto hubo también un despertar en su corazón. Una vez más regresó a Rochester, pero esta vez para enterrar los restos de su querida mamá.

Al regresar a Chicago, marido y esposa comenzaron a sentirse incómodos dentro de sí. Amaban a su iglesia, a su pastor, a la ciudad de los vientos más no entendían en ese momento, por qué se sentían así. Por 15 años, el Pastor Rubén y Nilsa fueron personas instrumentales, líderes de apoyo en su iglesia, Aposento Alto, ubicada en Humboldt Park. Nilsa trabajó en el ministerio de alcance a las almas, ayudando a organizar comidas anuales el Día de Acción de Gracias para los deambulantes. Estaba muy envuelta además con el Ministerio de Niños, donde se desempeñó como Directora. En fin, fungió en muchos otros ministerios a través de los años.

El Pastor Rubén sirvió en la Junta de Síndicos, fue Superintendente de la Escuela Dominical, Tesorero de la iglesia por 10 años consecutivos, Maestro de Instituto, y ejerció el ministerio de Evangelista y Pastor de Jóvenes.

“No nos sentíamos incómodo debido a nuestra iglesia, o debido a nuestros líderes o denominación; por el contrario, amamos a nuestra comunidad de fe en Chicago. Estamos muy conectados allí y somos bendecidos de que también nos amen de igual manera” Serrano compartió. “Me di cuenta de que Dios estaba haciéndonos sentir incómodos porque él nos estaba preparando para mover a nuestra familia a un nuevo lugar.” “Sólo pensábamos que sería a un lugar tropical como Florida o Puerto Rico” Serrano dijo jocosamente, “pero Dios es quien une los piezas del rompecabezas.”

Hernández tomó a Serrano bajo sus alas desde que su familia llego a la Luz la Luz del Mundo, casi cinco años atrás. Desde un principio existió una mutua admiración y respeto entre los dos y nació una relación paternal espiritual. La pasión de ambos por alcanzar a otros para el Señor a través del alcance comunitario, visitando a los enfermos, sirviendo a los deambulantes, y conectando con otras iglesias y ministros ha sido presenciada por la congregación y la comunidad en general.

“Los mensajes dinámicos y la personalidad carismática del Pastor Rubén Serrano han sido de bendición a nuestra iglesia. Él es un conector y un constructor. Oré al Señor y sabía en mi corazón que él me había enviado a mí y a La Luz del Mundo, al hombre de Dios que sería el nuevo Pastor Mayor después de me jubilación,” dijo Hernández.

Cuando se le preguntó, el Pastor Rubén afirma que él está emocionado por la misión que tiene de frente. Él toma como privilegio el haber compartido de cerca con el Pastor Luis y el haber servido como su Asistente y Pastor Asociado. Lo reconoce como su mentor, un gran amigo y un padre espiritual.

Oriundo de Rochester y haber vivido parte de su adolescencia aquí, el Pastor Serrano conoce bien los rincones de esta comunidad y reconoce la necesidad de hacer más trabajo evangelístico.

Su filosofía, “Creo en hacer discípulos y equiparlos para ser las manos, pies, ojos, oídos y voz de Jesús en la tierra. Mi estrategia de difusión es simple, hacer lo que Jesús hizo… amar. Amar a las personas. Darles la bienvenida a todas las personas, a todas las culturas y a todos los lenguajes. Para hacer un impacto positivo y consistente en nuestra sociedad requiere que personas constantes y positivas amen al dolido, al perdido, y a los indefensos y fortalecerlos para que estos hagan lo mismo para los demás.”

El Servicio de Instalación del Pastor Rubén Serrano como el Pastor Mayor de La Iglesia La Luz del Mundo se celebrará el 11 de junio @ 11:00 en la 200 Child St. El Pastor Luis D. Hernández oficiará la ceremonia. El Obispo David Vargas, orador invitado, viajará desde Chicago. Una Proclamación de la Casa Alcaldía seria leída. El servicio se oficiará simultáneamente en inglés y en español. ¡Todos son bienvenidos! ¡Será un evento histórico!

