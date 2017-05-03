Search
Saturday 6 May 2017
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

Denied: San Francisco Judge Blocks Trump Initiative to Withhold Sanctuary City Funding

May 03, 2017Featured News, Politics, State/National News

By Staff –

 

judge scalesOn April 25, a San Francisco judge temporarily blocked President Trump’s attempt to withhold federal funding from so-called “sanctuary cities.” While some municipalities have declared themselves sanctuary cities by limiting cooperation with immigration enforcement agencies, the term is generally applied to any city with policies friendly to undocumented immigrants.

William H. Orrick, the judge who blocked the latest presidential order, wrote that President Trump had abused his powers in January by coupling billions of dollars in federal funding to immigration enforcement.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

 

 

