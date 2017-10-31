DePaul Seeks Community Support for “Holiday Helpers Program”

By Staff –

With the holiday season fast approaching, DePaul, a not-for-profit human service agency based in Gates, is seeking the community’s support for its annual “Holiday Helpers Program.”

Individuals, businesses, schools, and service and faith-based organizations can “adopt” clients from DePaul’s mental health residential programs who may not have family support during the holiday season, the group said.

DePaul is seeking donors to adopt wishes for gifts ranging in price from $5 and greater, and “there’s no budget too small or large when it comes to being a Holiday Helper,” officials from the organization said.

Visit https://www.depaul.org/donate/holiday-helpers-program/ for additional information regarding the program.

