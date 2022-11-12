Despite this lady sister’s overeager meddling, Maud eventually decides to settle in Ponyville, getting into a treasure cave near the town

Regarding occurrence Brand new Current of the Maud Pie, Maud match Pinkie Cake in Manehattan to help you enjoy the yearly “Cake Sisters’ Wonder Change Date”, in which they spend date sightseeing together and exchange gifts on sunset. Through the this lady stay in Manehattan, Maud generally expresses demand for material-relevant some thing, and you will she briefly shows a talent to possess ice-skating.

When you look at the provide change, Maud brings Pinkie a cardboard basket of cupcake-fragrant confetti, and you may she get a unique rock pouch to carry the girl dogs Boulder during the. Yet not, whenever she learns that Pinkie gotten the latest pocket in return for the lady dear group cannon, Maud efficiency the fresh pocket to find the cannon straight back. She and informs Pinkie you to definitely regardless of the she receives having Cake Sisters’ Wonder Swap Go out, she will cherish it as a lot of time as it is given out off love.

12 months seven

For the Rock solid Relationship, Maud brings in the woman rocktorate inside rock technology, and label of “doctor”, and you will takes into account relocating to Ponyville to help this lady training. As the Pinkie reveals their what Ponyville can offer, Maud befriends Starlight Glimmer and you may ties together with her more than stones and you can kite-flying.

An effective flashback on episode indicates that Maud unwittingly assisted Starlight on her behalf way to setting up the lady town away from cutie mark-shorter horses, directing her in the direction of the latest cavern where she would support the cutie scratches out of the lady followers.

Into the Unusual Bond, during the Sunburst’s trip to Ponyville, Maud gets loved ones with your employing common demand for geology. She later facilitate your reconcile that have Starlight Glimmer when she seems overlooked throughout his go to.

Regarding the Maud Partners, Maud introduces Pinkie in order to their date Mudbriar. Their mannerisms and quirks seriously log on to Pinkie’s nerves, concise where Pinkie is unable to rationalize how or as to the reasons Maud wants him. After getting some pointers off her other sisters Limestone and you will Marble, Pinkie places with Mudbriar as he produces Maud delighted, and the around three enjoy Maud’s birthday along with her.

Into the Phony They ‘Til You make It, Maud makes a beneficial cameo among the prospective ponies Rareness asks to operate her Manehattan shop, Rarity For your requirements. Maud declines, however, suggests Fluttershy, in order to a reduced the quantity, Boulder. On the Breakup Break apart, Maud looks getting together with Mudbriar during the Hearts and Hooves Go out (with regards to pets Boulder and you may Twiggy with an identical day).

In just Principals, Starlight Glimmer employs Maud as a short-term replacement teacher during the the college away from Friendship. For the Yakity-Sax, Maud transports every one of Pinkie’s homes back into the fresh new Cake loved ones rock farm down to Pinkie temporarily relocating to Yakyakistan. When Pinkie’s loved ones you will need to query their what’s happening, she will bring excessively-literal remedies for their questions.

Top Gift Actually ever

On the getaway unique My Nothing Pony Better Current Ever, Maud looks celebrating Hearth’s Home heating Eve together with her and you will Applejack’s family, and you may Mudbriar. When Pinkie requires the lady, Limestone and Marble to aid this lady favor the ultimate current to have Twilight, Maud means giving the girl a rock, despite Pinkie doubting that Twilight would want a stone.

Year nine

When you look at the Sparkle’s Eight, Maud seems briefly due to the fact an effective “specialist” to help having Twilight’s heist, enabling Applejack to-break a rock because of the interested in their weakest destination.

During the Pupil The recommendations, Maud and you may Mudbriar put a part because of their nearest and dearest so you’re able to celebrate the latest Springtime Solstice. During the group, Terramar turns up, requesting help interested in his cousin Silverstream. In the search, the group come across a flock out of Cockatrices, ultimately causing Mudbriar being turned to stone (that makes your more desirable when you look at the Maud’s vision). Once Silverstream is based, which have tamed a beneficial Cockatrice she named “Edith”, Maud hesitantly asks for Mudbriar getting recovered to normal.