DINOLFO: MONROE COUNTY HAS JOINED NATIONWIDE LAWSUITS AGAINST OPIOID MAKERS



County has retained law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy, which represents over 100 counties nationwide; Suit will have no net cost to the county

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced that Monroe County has joined nationwide lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that make, market, and distribute opioid prescription drugs. Through the action, the County will seek to recoup on behalf of local taxpayers various costs it has incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic. The County has retained the counsel of Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm with extensive experience in large-scale, multi-defendant opioid litigation.