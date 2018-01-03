DINOLFO: MONROE COUNTY HAS JOINED NATIONWIDE LAWSUITS AGAINST OPIOID MAKERS

County has retained law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy, which represents over 100 counties nationwide; Suit will have no net cost to the county

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo today announced that Monroe County has joined nationwide lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies that make, market, and distribute opioid prescription drugs. Through the action, the County will seek to recoup on behalf of local taxpayers various costs it has incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic. The County has retained the counsel of Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national law firm with extensive experience in large-scale, multi-defendant opioid litigation.

“The opioid epidemic has taken a heartbreaking human toll in every corner of our community and has placed a significant financial burden on local taxpayers,” said Dinolfo. “Monroe County today joined a lawsuit against the makers, marketers, and distributors of opioids who fanned the flames of addiction across our nation. We intend to hold these companies accountable for their actions in order to recoup costs for taxpayers and reinvest in increased prevention, treatment, and enforcement moving forward.”



Simmons Hanly Conroy currently represents over 100 counties nationwide in litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors, including Monroe, Suffolk, Erie, Broome, Orange, Dutchess, Seneca, Sullivan, Schenectady, and several other counties in New York State. The legal causes of action in the litigation are likely to include claims of deceptive acts and practices, false advertising, public nuisance, fraud, and unjust enrichment on the part of the involved pharmaceutical companies, among others.

By joining the nationwide litigation, the County intends to hold opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable for costs it has incurred as a result of the opioid epidemic, including in the areas of treatment, healthcare, criminal justice, forensic toxicology, and lost productivity. A full accounting of the costs incurred by Monroe County will be developed with the assistance of Simmons Hanly Conroy as the legal action moves forward.

There will be no net cost to the County as a result of joining the lawsuits.