Due to the fact Lucy are running right through this new forest trying to escape Kain, she commentary one to she try not to mess around, summoning Taurus

He attempts to attack Kain it is knocked-out in a single blow, astonished that Kain enjoys more physical energy than just your. [16]

Lucy summons Taurus once more from the race against Hades. This new spirit allows aside a good moo and then slams his Labrys upon Hades, ultimately causing him become pushed back a bit. [17]

Key of your Starry Air arch

Lucy summons Taurus to fight Mary Hughes having part of the latest Infinity Clock. However, due to Mary’s tits, Taurus’ perverted character is actually caused and then he will not assault this lady. Lucy following summons Scorpio in the replacement. [18]

Grand Miracle Video game arch

Taurus remembers Lucy and her friends’ come back away from Tenrou Isle when Virgo will bring these to the brand new Celestial Soul Business. In the affair, Taurus praises Erza for her breasts once again, and you can asks this lady to help you hop up and down. Shortly after enjoying that it, Wendy and Levy explore simply how much they dislike Taurus as a heart. When the affair ends up, Taurus observes Lucy along with her nearest and dearest out-of alongside the rest of the woman Celestial Morale. [20] In the Huge Miracle Games, Taurus and you may Scorpio is summoned of the Lucy throughout this lady fight with Flare Corona, unsuccessfully looking to attack the girl. Lucy upcoming instructions him to make use of Scorpio’s Mud Buster, therefore the a couple would Sandstorm Axe Aldebaran, hitting Flare and you can and then make the lady fly away. [21]

Taurus is once more summoned to your 7th regarding July because of the the brand new mutual powers out of Lucy and Yukino to greatly help the newest duo close brand new Eclipse Entrance. Lookin alongside the other 11 Ecliptic Zodiac, Taurus immediately rushes to your door, driving facing it along with his you will; the group at some point achieve closing the doorway, hence ending the fresh addressing Dragons out of continuous to go into Crocus. [22] Afterwards, Lucy summons Taurus to help damage the fresh new Doorways, while the written by Upcoming Lucy in her own diary, in order to change and you will write during the last. Despite their utmost work, the fresh Mages don’t disassemble this new Door, with Taurus noting exactly how “un-moovable” new Doorways was. [23]

Eclipse Celestial Morale arc

Adopting the Grand Wonders Games, Lucy summons Taurus so you can thank him having his assist through that desire to away from their become a reality. Taurus however, merely ogles Yukino’s human body, in fact it is forced to come back to the fresh Celestial Spirit Business while the he helps make the girl become uncomfortable. [24]

Some time after this, considering the aftereffect of this new Eclipse Entrance, Taurus changed into their Eclipse Function. [25] Afterwards, after the beat of your Eclipse Celestial Heart King, the fresh new 12 Zodiac, along with Taurus, try gone back to its completely new variations. This new a dozen next reunions towards the Mages, in the place of one thoughts out-of just what got happened. Once Lucy reunites having Virgo, Taurus comments again on Lucy’s human anatomy. The group following watches given that Celestial Heart Queen, today back into typical, seems before him or her, leaving comments towards early in the day events since if they were merely an effective ebony obscure dream to your, however, many thanks the fresh new Mages however. Following the Leaders reassures Hisui, Taurus plus the rest of Lucy’s comfort re also-present its Golden Tactics back once again to her, saying that she will be able to call them anytime and they’ll started to their aid, much so you’re able to the lady satisfaction. [26]

Tartaros arch

After Fairy Tail invades Cube, Lucy and you will Wendy is actually confronted by a couple Demons regarding Tartaros, prompting hookup numbers near me Raleigh the brand new Celestial Soul Mage to help you summon each other Taurus and Aries. Carrying their Labrys, Taurus assures one to his time and energy to stick out is here now, quickly spinning up to because their gun starts to gather Aries’ Fluffy Fleece a hundred%. The fresh new heart releases a combined assault in order to ambush the foes, allowing enough time for Lucy therefore the anyone else making an excellent small refrain. [27] Even after their perform, Taurus’ spirit try engrossed from the Tartaros’ Demon, Franmalth, their bodily fuel sooner put facing Natsu once the Devil kicks him to the surface. He attempts to homes several other strike with Taurus’ human anatomy, however, Natsu is fast to dodge. His deal with is then included in an attempt to prevent Natsu’s approaching fast strike, indicating futile. [28] Immediately after Franmalth incapacitates Lucy so you’re able to ingest this lady, she musters in the resolve to steadfastly keep up the woman spirit to store this lady spirits, and you can through instance, she tries to personal Taurus’ entrance of the force, yet not prior to Franmalth launches new heart away from their means. [29]