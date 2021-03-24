Easter During The Pandemic: Holy Week’s Health Measures

Each year during Easter, Mexicans celebrate the Passion of Christ with a huge parade and theatrical performance. It is a massive event that has thousands of viewers and participants. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be carried online.

Mexicans celebrate various religious activities during Holy Week. Churches throughout the country carry out masses, processions and performances of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus.

Believers also engage in some personal activities, such as fasting or avoiding eating red meat on holy days. Some people do not even eat chicken these days, making fish the only animal-based protein in their diets.

In Ixtapalapa, Mexico City, a theatrical performance of the Passion of Christ is carried out throughout the municipality. It is so famous that the Mexican government has declared it Intangible Heritage of Mexico.

The Diocese of Veracruz also carries out activities for its parishioners which, due to the global health emergency, will need to happen virtually, with some events deemed “safe enough” to attend in person, as long as the “epidemiological traffic light” allows it.

Church activities will begin on Sunday, March 28, with what is known as “Palm Sunday.” According to the Bible, it references when Jesus arrived at Jerusalem, and the people received him with palm branches. With this activity, Holy Week officially kicks off.