El Día Dominicano at International Plaza Sunday

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/TheInternationalPlazaROC

The City’s first-ever Dominican Day celebration will take place Sunday, August 14 from noon to 5 p.m., at the International Plaza, 828 N. Clinton Ave.

The celebration will feature Dominican food, musical performances by Banda Light, the Dinzey Trio, Don Chuchi and DJ Frank.

There will be storytelling and other children activities led by the Rochester Latino Theatre. Attendees can play dominoes, dance merengue and bachata and support local vendors during this free, family-friendly event.

The City will issue a Mayoral Proclamation honoring Dominican Day, as well as present special honoring recognition to Relton Roland and Omar Chevalier.

Día Dominicano at the International Plaza is sponsored by the Rochester Area Community Foundation, the N.Y. State Council on the Arts, the City of Rochester, Ibero-American Development Corporation, IBERO and Poder 97.1 in collaboration with the Dominican Socio-Cultural Society and Hermandad Socio Cultural Dominicana.

Rochester has maintained an active sister cities relationship with the city of Puerto Plata in Dominican Republic since 1997.

The International Plaza is a vibrant, Latin-themed event space and marketplace. It features a variety of vendors and vending options, ranging from pop-up tents and carts to more permanent locations housed in retail kiosks, a performance pavilion, dedicated restrooms, and a service/storage building.

The plaza provides a community gathering space to celebrate and build on the tremendous arts and cultural assets of the surrounding neighborhood and a spot where local entrepreneurs and/or existing businesses can locate and sell their products and services in a low risk, low cost, flexible environment that is an incubator for neighborhood economic development.

For more information on this event and for vending, volunteer, and sponsorship opportunities, call (585) 451-5676.