City to Demolish 175 Vacant Properties

By Staff –

Mayor Lovely Warren has announced the city will demolish 175 vacant and blighted properties by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, 2018.

The 175 homes on the city’s “Demolition List” suffer from the presence of asbestos, lead, or other poor conditions, and the properties are not suitable for repair, the city stated.

“Vacant and blighted properties blemish the very streets we are trying to revive, bringing down home values, quality of life, and the morale of the neighborhood,” Mayor Warren said in a statement. “I am proud to announce that we plan to tear down all 175 houses on the city’s current demolition list by the end of the current fiscal year. In doing so, we are making our neighborhoods more vibrant, which will help us create more jobs and better educational opportunities.”

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.