ESL lanza segunda ronda de su nuevo Programa de Subvenciones de Equidad para Personas Negras y Latinas

El nuevo programa amplía el grupo de solicitantes elegibles para recibir fondos para ayudarlos a mantener y mejorar los programas y servicios para las comunidades desatendidas que lo necesitan.

Photo by Surface on Unsplash

Como parte de su misión de ayudar a abordar las desigualdades raciales y étnicas en la región del Gran Rochester, ESL ha lanzado la segunda ronda de su Programa de Subvenciones de Equidad para Negros y Latinos para invertir en organizaciones que se centran en la mejora de las comunidades más afectadas por las desigualdades.

Bajo el nuevo programa de Subvenciones de Equidad para Personas Negras y Latinas, la elegibilidad para el financiamiento de ESL se ha ampliado para incluir iniciativas con base y dirigidas por la comunidad y organizaciones religiosas. ESL proporcionará hasta $50,000 como máximo por organización elegible. Se recomienda encarecidamente a las organizaciones dirigidas por personas negras y latinas que participan en el trabajo centrado en la comunidad que soliciten esta nueva oportunidad de financiamiento.

Desde el año pasado, se han concedido subvenciones de capital a 75 organizaciones locales por un total de más de $2,795,668 millones de dólares. Tres ejemplos de estas subvenciones son: Rise Up Rochester (prevención de la violencia/apoyo), Generation Outreach (programa empresarial para jóvenes) y Partners in Community Development (salud mental).

“ESL está comprometido con una comunidad equitativa y resiliente, y debemos invertir en trabajo centrado en la comunidad si queremos que esto llegue a ser una realidad para todos los residentes”, dijo Ajamu Kitwana, Vicepresidente / Director de Impacto Comunitario de ESL Federal Credit Union. “Las subvenciones de equidad pueden ayudar a mejorar la calidad de vida de muchas personas y familias de comunidades desatendidas. Las oportunidades para estos cambios positivos mejoran enormemente cuando las organizaciones en todo el Área Metropolitana de Rochester se comprometen a abordar sus necesidades”.

Según el Centro para la Filantropía Efectiva, los ingresos de las organizaciones dirigidas por personas negras y latinas son significativamente menores que los de otras organizaciones. La nueva oportunidad de subvención de equidad racial de ESL proporcionará fondos específicos para apoyar a las organizaciones comunitarias dirigidas por personas negras y latinas en las áreas de capacidad, acceso, perseverancia competitiva, aumento de la visibilidad y contrarresta los efectos a largo plazo del racismo sistémico, la discriminación y la opresión.

Los solicitantes elegibles incluyen iniciativas con base / dirigidas por la comunidad, organizaciones religiosas y organizaciones sin fines de lucro 501 (c)(3) en los condados de: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans y Wayne. Las solicitudes de financiamiento se pueden realizar a través de este enlace https://eslcf.fluxx.io/apply/equity en una o más de las siguientes áreas:

• Apoyo operativo diario

• Programa piloto y expansión del programa

• Eficacia general y sostenibilidad (como gestión de datos, planificación estratégica, mercadeo/divulgación)

• Solicitudes de capital para equipos, suministros o renovaciones

Para saber más sobre las iniciativas de impacto comunitario en ESL, la organización debe visitar www.esl.org/community/community-impact o comunicarse con el equipo de Impacto Comunitario con cualquier pregunta a impact@esl.org.

El equipo de Impacto Comunitario en ESL fue creado en un esfuerzo por apoyar la construcción de un Rochester saludable, resiliente y equitativo. Los esfuerzos de Impacto Comunitario de ESL se enfocan en expandir las oportunidades individuales, construir vecindarios fuertes y fortalecer organizaciones y sistemas. Desde la creación del equipo de Impacto Comunitario en 2018, las reinversiones filantrópicas de ESL en la comunidad han sumado más de 70 millones de dólares.

ESL Launches Second Round of Black and Latino Equity Grant Program

New program expands pool of applicants eligible for funding to help them maintain and improve programs and services for underserved communities in need.

As part of its mission to help address racial and ethnic inequities in the Greater Rochester region, ESL has launched the second round of its Black and Latino Equity Grant Program to invest in organizations that are focused on uplifting the communities most impacted inequities.

Under the new Black and Latino Equity Grant program, eligibility for funding from ESL has expanded to include grassroots and community-led initiatives and faith-based organizations. ESL will provide up to $50,000 maximum per eligible organization. Black and Latino-led organizations engaged in community-centered work are strongly encouraged to apply for this new funding opportunity.

Since last year, equity grants have been awarded to 75 local organizations totaling more than $2,795,668 million. Three examples of such grants include: Rise Up Rochester (violence prevention/support), Generation Outreach (entrepreneurial program for youth), and Partners in Community Development (mental health).

“ESL is committed to an equitable and resilient community, and we must invest in community-centered work if we are to make this a reality for all residents,” said Ajamu Kitwana, Vice President/Director, Community Impact, ESL Federal Credit Union. “The equity grants can help improve the quality of life for many individuals and families from underserved communities. The opportunities for these positive changes improve greatly when organizations throughout Greater Rochester are committed to addressing their needs.”

According to the Center for Effective Philanthropy, revenue for Black and Latino-led organizations is significantly smaller than other organizations. The new racial equity grant opportunity from ESL will provide targeted funding to support Black and Latino-led community-based organizations in the areas of building capacity, creating access, remaining competitive, increasing visibility, and counteracting the long-term effects of systemic racism, discrimination, and oppression.

Eligible applicants include grassroots/community-led initiatives, faith-based organizations, and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the counties of: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, and Wayne. Funding requests can be made via this link https://eslcf.fluxx.io/apply/equity in one or more of the following areas:

• Day to day operating support

• Program piloting and expansion

• Overall effectiveness and sustainability (such as data management, strategic planning, marketing/outreach)

• Capital requests for equipment, supplies, or renovations

To learn more about Community Impact initiatives at ESL, organization should visit www.esl.org/community/community-impact or contact the Community Impact team with any questions at impact@esl.org.

The Community Impact team at ESL was created in an effort to support the building of a healthy, resilient and equitable Greater Rochester. The Community Impact efforts of ESL focus on expanding individual opportunity, building strong neighborhoods and strengthening organizations and systems. Since the creation of the Community Impact team in 2018, the philanthropic reinvestments from ESL in the community have totaled more than $70 million.

More information can be found online at www.esl.org.