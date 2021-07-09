Evans Ousts Warren in Mayoral Primary; New Faces on City Council, School Board

Patti Singer, pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

and Tyronda James, tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

(Versión en español disponible.)

Malik Evans invoked the inspiration of family and friends as he soaked in his victory over incumbent Lovely Warren in the Democratic mayoral primary June 22.

He also remembered Bob the crossing guard, who watched Evans at the intersection of South Avenue and Linden Street as he made his way to School 12.

“Bob used to always stop me and say, ‘You can go all the way to the top if you’re not afraid,’” Evans recalled.

Then he turned to the supporters who backed his candidacy and asked, “Are we ready to take Rochester to the top?”

Applause and cheers answered him, and Evans spent the rest of the night giving and getting hugs and handshakes as he made his way through the ballroom at One East Avenue.

Evans won by about a 2-to-1 margin, according to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections. About 19,000 voters cast ballots. Warren, who had upset Tom Richards in a primary to win her first term, was seeking her third.

“It is OK that the city has chosen to go in a different direction,” she told supporters. “I want you all to support the new leadership. I want you all to make sure that you gird him up and the same way that you pray for me, that you pray for him. It is not easy to lead. It’s not easy to be in this position. And so I know that, and I wish the very, very best for him and his family. I want him to know that I am here to support him one hundred percent.”

Warren said running for mayor was less about her and more about her daughter and all the Black girls of this city. Warren said she wanted her daughter and every child to see her success and understand that they, too, can achieve their own goals and dreams.

Warren said she doesn’t regret a thing and that her journey taught her so much and has strengthened her faith allowing her to see and understand life more clearly. From losing her mother to COVID-19 related complications and attacks on her family, she said challenges will come.

“There is always going to be a challenge before you, how you handle that challenge matters,” she said. “What you do with what obstacles are put in your way is what matters. And so through this journey, I know that this here isn’t an ending. It is just the beginning.”

Warren spoke about the accomplishments for the city, such as affordable housing to investing in neighborhoods and in downtown. “When I first ran for office, I told you that we could do both. And we did. We brought more resources in seven years that have been invested in this city in two decades. And it is okay. We invested the resources that needed to happen.”

The primary also brought about major change in the Monroe County Legislature, as three members of the Black and Asian Caucus lost.

Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Vincent Felder and Frank Keophetlasy were ousted and none were on third-party lines. William Burgess, Mercedes V. Simmons and Ricky Frazier, respectively, each led by about 2-to-1 margins, according to unofficial results. All are unopposed in November.

Minority Reporter Media Group

Minority Reporter Media Group

The caucus issued a statement that it was disappointed but said it was proud of what it had accomplished: leading the call for creation of the Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; creating a fund for indigent burials; promoting minority and women-owned businesses in awarding of county contracts and ensuring funding for minority-run arts organizations affected by the pandemic.

City Council and the Rochester City School District Board of Education will have new faces.

Activist Stanley Martin won a seat on council as did Kim Smith, who shared the slate with Martin.

Miguel Melendez, Jr., who is also the new Chief Community Engagement Officer of IBERO American Action League, won and is looking for four more years as a member at large at the City Council.

Camille Simmons and James Patterson are newcomers to the school board.

Evans will finish his term on City Council, where he serves as chairman of the finance committee.

During a news conference the morning after his victory, Evans thanked Warren for what he called a classy concession speech, and he said he looked forward to working with her over the next six months as he prepares a transition team and assesses city departments. “I intend to bring into this administration the best talent to bear.”

Evans again thanked his staff and volunteers, and said he would be calling each one to express his gratitude. “I was elected because of just about every single person that was in that room last night. … I was overwhelmed by the support I got in this campaign.”

Evans also is on the Working Families line in November, and there is no Republican opponent.

Asked what he thought were the reasons he won, Evans said he stuck to a clear message and topics such as economic empowerment and youth opportunity came from conversations with residents. Pressed on whether controversy surrounding Warren played a role, Evans acknowledged the influence of external factors but he came back to the importance of having a message

“If you didn’t have a message and you were just running because you were running against the other person, you don’t win. You have to have a message. You have to give people a reason as to why you are running, why are you out there? And that’s what my team did.”

During the 30-minute news conference, Evans talked about pressing issues:

Violence: Evans said he was saddened to hear that the Rochester City School District planned to move activities indoors because of shootings. “I am tired of seeing particularly young African-American men being killed. And we have to make sure that we have a comprehensive strategy with that. And we will be working on those plans now and doing what we can in the interim to make sure that we are successful.” He said he wanted to call on African American men to “come out, step up and help to really try to stop this carnage. … It’s not representative of who we are as a city. If we don’t get a handle on it, it’s going to spiral even more out of control.”

Public safety and policing: Evans said during his victory speech that he envisions police as guardians and not warriors. During his news conference, the career banker talked about reframing the discussion about defunding police into one of investments in other areas. The career banker said economic opportunity cannot be separated from safety. “If people don’t feel safe, they’re not going to open up a business. At the same time, if people don’t feel respected by police, they’re not going to help them solve crimes.”

Evans said he had no thoughts yet on a permanent police chief. Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan was appointed by Warren after she fired La’Ron Singletary in the aftermath of public acknowledgment of the death of Daniel Prude.

He did say the candidate would need to connect with the community, be a good communicator and have a strategy for public safety. “I’m looking for someone that is going to be accountable to the people of Rochester and not to themselves. … They have to have a commitment to service.”

The 2021-22 city budget: Evans was among four City Council members to vote against Warren’s budget. He said he didn’t vote against the budget, per se, but against how it was discussed in council. Despite inheriting the spending plan, he said amendments could be made if necessary.

Emphasis on COVID-19 vaccines: In ZIP codes such as 14605, where the rate for at least one dose is 34.4%, and in 14615, where the rate is 43.7%, according to the the Centers for Disease Control data reported by the state Department of Health. The rate for completion is around 33% for both ZIP codes. ZIP codes 14614 and 14613 have first-dose rates of 30%. He said he wanted to work with County Executive Adam Bello and the state to increase vaccination rates.

COVID relief funds: Evans he talked with Sen. Chuck Schumer about the more than $200 million in American Rescue Plan funding for Rochester. Evans said there needed to be “a robust community conversation” about how the money is spent. He said Schumer told him he’d work with the federal government to give Rochester the flexibility to spend the money “for things that we believe will move Rochester forward.”

Evans desplaza a Warren en las primarias para la alcaldía; nuevos rostros en el Concejo Municipal y el Consejo Escolar

Patti Singer, pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

y Tyronda James, tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net

Malik Evans invocó la inspiración de la familia y los amigos mientras disfrutaba de su victoria sobre la titular Lovely Warren en las primarias demócratas a la alcaldía del 22 de junio.

También recordó a Bob, el guardia de cruce, que vigilaba a Evans en la intersección de la avenida South y la calle Linden cuando se dirigía a la Escuela 12.

“Bob siempre me paraba y me decía: ‘Puedes llegar hasta arriba si no tienes miedo'”, recordó Evans.

Entonces se dirigió a los partidarios que apoyaban su candidatura y preguntó: “¿Estamos preparados para llevar a Rochester a lo más alto?”.

Aplausos y vítores le respondieron, y Evans pasó el resto de la noche dando y recibiendo abrazos y apretones de manos mientras se abría paso por el salón de baile de One East Avenue.

Evans ganó por un margen de 2 a 1, según los resultados no oficiales de la Junta Electoral del Condado de Monroe. Alrededor de 19.000 votantes votaron. Warren, que había derrotado a Tom Richards en las primarias para ganar su primer mandato, buscaba su tercero.

“Está bien que la ciudad haya decidido tomar una dirección diferente”, dijo a sus partidarios.

“Quiero que todos apoyen a los nuevos dirigentes. Quiero que todos se aseguren de ceñirlo y que, del mismo modo que rezan por mí, recen por él. No es fácil liderar. No es fácil estar en esta posición. Y lo sé, y deseo lo mejor para él y su familia. Quiero que sepa que estoy aquí para apoyarle al cien por cien”.

Warren dijo que la candidatura a la alcaldía no se refería tanto a ella como a su hija y a todas las niñas negras de esta ciudad. Warren dijo que quería que su hija y todos los niños vieran su éxito y comprendieran que ellos también pueden alcanzar sus propias metas y sueños.

Warren dijo que no se arrepiente de nada y que su viaje le ha enseñado mucho y ha fortalecido su fe, permitiéndole ver y entender la vida con más claridad. Desde la pérdida de su madre hasta las complicaciones relacionadas con el COVID-19 y los ataques a su familia, dijo que los retos llegarán.

“Siempre habrá un reto ante ti, lo importante es cómo manejas ese reto”, dijo. “Lo que haces con los obstáculos que te ponen en el camino es lo que importa. Así que a través de este viaje, sé que esto no es un final. Es sólo el principio”.

Warren habló de los logros para la ciudad, como la vivienda asequible para invertir en los barrios y en el centro de la ciudad. “Cuando me presenté por primera vez al cargo, les dije que podíamos hacer ambas cosas. Y lo hicimos. Hemos traído más recursos en siete años que los que se han invertido en esta ciudad en dos décadas. Y está bien. Invertimos los recursos que había que invertir”.

Las primarias también supusieron un cambio importante en la Legislatura del Condado de Monroe, ya que tres miembros del Caucus Negro y Asiático perdieron.

Ernest Flagler-Mitchell, Vincent Felder y Frank Keophetlasy fueron destituidos y ninguno de ellos se presentó en las filas del tercer partido. William Burgess, Mercedes V. Simmons y Ricky Frazier, respectivamente, se impusieron por un margen de 2 a 1, según los resultados no oficiales. Todos están sin oposición en noviembre.

El grupo emitió un comunicado en el que se mostraba decepcionado, pero decía estar orgulloso de lo que había conseguido: liderar la petición de creación del Departamento de Diversidad, Equidad e Inclusión; crear un fondo para los entierros de indigentes; promover las empresas propiedad de minorías y mujeres en la adjudicación de contratos del condado y garantizar la financiación de las organizaciones artísticas dirigidas por minorías afectadas por la pandemia.

El Consejo Municipal y la Junta de Educación del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Rochester tendrán caras nuevas.

El activista Stanley Martin ganó un puesto en el consejo, al igual que Kim Smith, que compartió la lista con Martin.

Miguel Meléndez, Jr., que también es el nuevo Jefe de Participación Comunitaria de la Liga de Acción Americana de la IBERO, ganó y busca cuatro años más como miembro general en el Consejo de la Ciudad.

Camille Simmons y James Patterson son nuevos miembros del consejo escolar.

Evans terminará su mandato en el Ayuntamiento, donde ejerce de presidente del comité de finanzas.

Durante una conferencia de prensa la mañana siguiente a su victoria, Evans agradeció a Warren lo que llamó un discurso de concesión con clase, y dijo que esperaba trabajar con ella durante los próximos seis meses mientras prepara un equipo de transición y evalúa los departamentos de la ciudad. “Tengo la intención de incorporar a esta administración los mejores talentos”.

Evans volvió a dar las gracias a su personal y a los voluntarios, y dijo que llamaría a cada uno de ellos para expresarles su gratitud. “Fui elegido gracias a cada una de las personas que estaban en esa sala anoche. … Me sentí abrumado por el apoyo que recibí en esta campaña”.

Evans también está en la línea de las Familias Trabajadoras en noviembre, y no hay oponente republicano.

Cuando se le preguntó cuáles eran las razones por las que había ganado, Evans dijo que se había ceñido a un mensaje claro y que temas como la capacitación económica y las oportunidades para los jóvenes habían surgido de las conversaciones con los residentes. Cuando se le preguntó si la controversia en torno a Warren había influido, Evans reconoció la influencia de factores externos, pero volvió a insistir en la importancia de tener un mensaje.

“Si no tienes un mensaje y te presentas simplemente porque te presentas contra la otra persona, no ganas. Hay que tener un mensaje. Tienes que dar a la gente una razón de por qué te presentas, por qué estás ahí. Y eso es lo que hizo mi equipo”.

Durante la rueda de prensa de 30 minutos, Evans habló de temas urgentes:

La violencia: Evans dijo que le entristecía saber que el distrito escolar de la ciudad de Rochester planeaba trasladar las actividades al interior debido a los tiroteos. “Estoy cansado de ver cómo se mata a jóvenes afroamericanos en particular. Y tenemos que asegurarnos de que tenemos una estrategia integral con eso. Y vamos a trabajar en esos planes ahora y hacer lo que podamos en el ínterin para asegurarnos de que tenemos éxito.” Dijo que quería hacer un llamamiento a los hombres afroamericanos para que “salgan, den un paso adelante y ayuden a intentar realmente detener esta carnicería. … No es representativo de lo que somos como ciudad. Si no lo controlamos, se va a descontrolar aún más”.

Seguridad pública y policía: Evans dijo durante su discurso de victoria que concibe a la policía como guardianes y no como guerreros. Durante su conferencia de prensa, el banquero de carrera habló de replantear el debate sobre la desfinanciación de la policía en uno de inversiones en otras áreas. El banquero de carrera dijo que la oportunidad económica no puede separarse de la seguridad. “Si la gente no se siente segura, no va a abrir un negocio. Al mismo tiempo, si la gente no se siente respetada por la policía, no va a ayudar a resolver los delitos”.

Evans dijo que todavía no tenía ninguna idea sobre un jefe de policía permanente. La jefa interina Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan fue nombrada por Warren después de que ella despidió a La’Ron Singletary en el período posterior al reconocimiento público de la muerte de Daniel Prude.

Dijo que el candidato tendría que conectar con la comunidad, ser un buen comunicador y tener una estrategia para la seguridad pública. “Busco a alguien que sea responsable ante la gente de Rochester y no ante sí mismo. … Tiene que tener un compromiso de servicio”.

El presupuesto de la ciudad para 2021-22: Evans fue uno de los cuatro miembros del Consejo de la Ciudad que votó en contra del presupuesto de Warren. Dijo que no votó en contra del presupuesto, per se, sino en contra de cómo se discutió en el consejo. A pesar de heredar el plan de gastos, dijo que se podrían hacer enmiendas si es necesario.

Hace hincapié en las vacunas COVID-19: En códigos postales como el 14605, donde la tasa de al menos una dosis es del 34.4%, y en el 14615, donde la tasa es del 43.7%, según los datos de los Centros de Control de Enfermedades comunicados por el Departamento de Salud del Estado. La tasa de finalización se sitúa en torno al 33% en ambos códigos postales. Los códigos postales 14614 y 14613 tienen tasas de primera dosis del 30%. Dijo que quería trabajar con el Ejecutivo del Condado Adam Bello y el estado para aumentar las tasas de vacunación.

COVID fondos de ayuda: Evans habló con el senador Chuck Schumer sobre los más de 200 millones de dólares en fondos del Plan de Rescate Americano para Rochester. Evans dijo que tenía que haber “una conversación de la comunidad robusta” sobre cómo se gasta el dinero. Dijo que Schumer le dijo que trabajaría con el gobierno federal para dar a Rochester la flexibilidad para gastar el dinero “para las cosas que creemos que moverá Rochester hacia adelante.”