EVENT: East Public Meeting on School Receivership Scheduled for Sept. 28

WHO: The University of Rochester and East Upper & Lower Schools invite all members of the public and especially the East community—scholars, families, teachers, leaders, and staff—for a look at some of the achievements and highlights from the first two years of the University of Rochester serving as the educational partnership organization (EPO) managing and supporting the “new” East and to engage in a conversation about the receivership and future steps for continued school improvement.

WHY: This meeting is called in accordance with the Education Transformation Act of 2015 to notify families of the school’s status as a “persistently struggling” school and to discuss the school’s performance and plans for improvement.

TIME, DATE, PLACE: The East Public Meeting will be held in the Auditorium of East Upper & Lower Schools (1801 E. Main Street, Rochester, N.Y. 14609) on Thursday, September 28, 2017 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

About the University of Rochester/East EPO Partnership

The University of Rochester, as the Educational Partnership Organization (EPO) for East High School, has assumed full management responsibilities for East, effective July 2015. The new East (http://www.rcsdk12.org/east) consists of a Lower School (grades 6-8) and an Upper School (grades 9-12), and aims to prepare all students for a successful transition into adulthood. A comprehensive community school with a robust set of services to support its diverse students, East offers a strong academic and career preparation program, including a daily advisory program and a full complement of athletic and extra-curricular activities that support and engage students.