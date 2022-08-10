Excellus BCBS named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion®

In the Community: Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Photo from www.facebook.com/ExcellusBCBS/photos/

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is pleased to be named to the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion after receiving a top score of 100 percent on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI), a national benchmarking survey by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities.

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“Being named a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion for a second year reflects the dedication, passion, and work of so many throughout the Health Plan – guided by a commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity and access,” said Sady Alvarado-Fischer, corporate director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

“While we celebrate this designation, we recognize our work is never done and will continue to drive positive change for our employees, members, and the communities we live in and serve.”

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates, developed the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at: DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

