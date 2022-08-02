Excellus BCBS Names Dajia Richardson as Rochester Region Community Investments and Partnerships Manager￼

In the Community: From Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Photo provided by Excellus BCBS

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield recently named Dajia Richardson as community investments and partnerships manager for the company’s Rochester region. Her responsibilities in this role include overseeing strategic investments with the goal of improving access to care, advancing specific health outcomes, and supporting organizations in the region that align with the company’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

Richardson joined Excellus BCBS in 2018 and was promoted to manager of the Community Connections program in 2019, where she led a team connecting high risk members with referrals to appropriate health care and community services. Working with community-based organizations, she also coordinated healthy lifestyle initiatives and member events.

Her community outreach efforts and rapport with members and community partners earned her a Lifetime Way Award from Excellus BCBS in 2019. The Lifetime Way awards recognize employees who embrace and lead change and reflect the organization’s values and behaviors.

Richardson is a graduate of SUNY Brockport and currently resides in Rochester, NY.