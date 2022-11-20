Facebook Dating is a new dating app feature launched by Facebook in 2019

The service functions as a location based social and dating application utilizing one of the giants of social media’s advanced algorithms to help you match and start romantic relationships.

The mobile app add-on of a Facebook-based dating site is already considered a game changer by many in the dating industry. This is believed because rather than launch a new dating app, Facebook Dating will instead be a feature included in Facebook’s main app.

For anyone who is concerned about the dating app interfering with their social circle on the main site, rest easy! Facebook Dating will instead use a different profile for their dating app so that your Facebook friends won’t show up in matches, although friends of friends can.

On Facebook’s official news page, the site has made the claim that it intends Facebook Dating to be more focused on serious, long-term relationships cultured in a romantic setting. This means that while flirting might be on the table, it isn’t meant for casual dates.

That’s not to say you couldn’t use this for the occasional hook ups, but the service is best used with finding longer lasting, more intimate relationships.

Facebook Dating is still relatively new, so to give you a better overview of how everything will work with the service we review the membership, special features, registration, and more! Read on to learn everything you want to know.

Our Summary

Among the many new and old dating apps that are on the market today, Facebook Dating stands out for a few reasons, most of all being that it is intimately tied into the main site’s social media userbase. This doesn’t mean the two versions will overlap, however.

Users will be able to find new matches via a separate profile, which is done to ensure the privacy and security of anyone who is concerned about their information spilling onto the main site. It’s a simple solution to anyone with privacy concerns that wants to try dating.

Facebook Dating’s emphasis on ensuring users’ privacy is really https://datingranking.net/it/incontri/ one of the best things about the service and is something that we feel gives it an edge over other apps in the dating market. This, along with ease of integrating photos from the main site, are two big positives.

We were also fans of how well matches could be established based on friend recommendation lists. Since matches are based on what interests’ users share, many will be best suited for you as they are tailored around who shares your hobbies and the like.

Facebook Dating Review

We were also fans of how matches are based on location, focusing on a range of up to 100 km. The best dating apps focus on localized dating rather than trying to connect people halfway around the world. Fortunately, most apps recognize this is best for you, as well.

Our praise of Facebook’s new service shouldn’t be taken to mean that this is everything you could ever want out of dating apps. There are, for example, a few shortcomings that we feel may hold the service back.

For starters, as interesting as it is that Facebook is launching its own version of a dating platform, it doesn’t really add anything new or innovative to a market that is already bloated with dating services and engaging features.

To that end, there are plenty which do offer something unique, and the fact that Facebook Dating doesn’t may keep it from seeing the sort of traction it would have years ago. In many ways, their new dating service will be playing catch-up to preestablished brand names.

You are also limited in the number of matches you can make per day, which feels a little arbitrary for a free service. This is also hurt by the chat feature of the dating platform being limited to text only. With modern dating apps, sending images and the like is common.

Overall, though, if you are interested in finding someone local to start a serious dating experience with, then there’s really no reason not to try Facebook Dating out. It is free, but still relatively new, so it might be best to temper your expectations when you try it.