Feamales in Browse at the #LINO18: Gintvile Valinciute from Lithuania

That it interviews belongs to some interview of “Ladies in Browse” blog with which has young females researchers doing this new 68 th Lindau Nobel Laureate Appointment to increase new visibility of females in the browse (more info having and you may throughout the women in science by the “Feamales in Lookup” to the Facebook and you can Facebook).

#LINO18 young researcher Gintvile Valinciute, twenty six, regarding Lithuania, is a beneficial PhD college student from the Health-related Venture Tool Pediatric Oncology at the Italian language Malignant tumors Search Heart (DKFZ) and you can Hopp Kid’s Tumor Center in the NCT Heidelberg (KiTZ) inside the Germany.

This woman is currently doing one or two ideas and they both cover a very competitive style of medulloblastoma, that is probably one of the most popular malignant attention disease in the college students. Towards one hand, she is designed to decipher a specific protein state-of-the-art mixed up in tumorigenesis. Concurrently, she tries to look for the ideal and clinically-associated blend of brief molecule pills to target medulloblastoma. Take advantage of the interview which have Gintvile as well as have driven.

What determined one go after a job for the science?

I didn’t think about pursuing a career in the research up to I was on next seasons regarding twelfth grade. I believe the reason for that’s the undeniable fact that all my family users has jobs for the arts and you will humanities, and as a kid I became never ever in fact delivered towards the field of research. not, as i are sixteen and you can become thinking what things to data once I am carried out with twelfth grade, I realised that we in the morning very finding and very a in the biology, specifically, this new molecular edge of it. One of the greatest motivations to choose it and pursue a job for the biosciences is, nevertheless are, my biology professor within senior high school. She decided to instruct immediately following acquiring a diploma during the microbiology; hence, she is specifically interested and you can delighted giving instruction about the molecular equipments of your own phone. Because of her I chose to studies unit biology also to getting a scientist.

That are your position habits?

One role designs for me could be the female out-of my children, my personal mother and you will my granny. They remaining the brains high actually inside the most difficult moments, it instructed me ideas on how to realize and produce once i is most younger, and additionally they always recommended us to go after my personal ambitions also to has actually an informed view with the everything you. I am extremely grateful towards ventures my personal mommy and you can granny provided me with. About your part activities in the world of technology, I was usually very attracted to the task carried out by Marie Sklodowska Curie, Rosalind Franklin and you will Barbara McClintock. I do believe such women was one another unbelievable boffins and motivating frontrunners.

Exactly how do you will where you are on your own field road?

I read BSc Genetics at Vilnius University (VU) in the capital of Lithuania. During those times, I was strengthened in my goal to become a scientist, learned much, both in the studies and in life. I volunteered for several organisations, helped to promote life sciences in schools, studied abroad (University of Gothenburg, Sweden) and found incredible people who taught me much. Among them is Prof. Dr. Juozas Lazutka, a program leader of the BSc Genetics course. After my BSc degree, I decided to continue my education in Germany at Heidelberg University. The decision to leave my country was determined mainly by the fact that I wanted to pursue another specialty and it was not offered at VU. At Heidelberg University, I studied Molecular Biosciences with a major in Cancer Biology. The programme partner is the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). Here I learned much, tried several different fields in cancer biology, did an internship abroad (Karolinska Institute, Sweden), published my first paper and enjoyed the scientific environment provided by the DKFZ. For this reason, I decided to stay there for my PhD too. After my MSc thesis internship in Epigenomics and Cancer Risk Factors division, I realized that I have to do research in a more translational, more clinical point. Therefore, I am currently working in the Clinical Cooperation Unit Pediatric Oncology in the group of translational brain tumour model in one of the best teams I have ever worked in, led by Prof. Dr. med. Olaf Witt and PD Dr. med. Till Milde.