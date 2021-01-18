Felipe Hernandez Jr. Named Interim Chief of Rochester Fire Department

Patti Singer

A couple of years ago, Rochester Fire Department’s Felipe Hernandez Jr. was visiting a school and talking to students. One youngster seemed particularly excited.

When it came time for questions, Hernandez asked the boy if he had anything to say.

“ ‘Are you a chief?’ ” Hernandez remembered him asking.

“I said, ‘I’m one of the chief officers,’” Hernandez replied.

The boy was wide-eyed. “ ‘Wow. I didn’t know we had a Latino chief.’ ”

Rochester will have its first Latino in charge of the entire RFD at the end of February when Hernandez succeeds Will Jackson, who agreed to serve as chief for the past two years and is retiring after 25 total years of service. Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who made the announcement at a news conference Jan. 14, said she believed Hernandez was the first Latino to lead a major fire department in the state.

Hernandez will have the title interim chief of the RFD, at least until after elections for mayor and City Council in November.

“I am proud to be the first Latino to become chief of the Rochester Fire Department,” said Hernandez, currently executive deputy chief. “I usually don’t talk about those types of accomplishments, but I think this time it needs to be noted. The Rochester Fire Department has been in service for over 150 years, now this is the first time this is occurring. Yes this is a good moment. It’s a proud moment, but it’s a reminder we still have a lot of work that needs to be done as we continue to move forward and bring everyone together.”

Hernandez joined the Rochester Fire Department as a firefighter in 2000. He served as a lieutenant in the training division, as a lieutenant in the line division, as captain in the line division and as a deputy chief of the emergency management, training and line divisions. Since April 2019, he has served as deputy chief, second in command of the entire RFD.

Hernandez said he was inspired to start a career in public safety by his brother, a Rochester police officer.

Hernandez said when he started working and went on calls in the Clinton Avenue area, he noticed other Latinos gravitated toward him. “It wasn’t that I was doing a better job than the other firefighters. It’s not about that. I those moments of crisis, they had someone they could relate to. That’s the importance of having your department represent your community. You need to have that connection with the public.”

Hernandez recalled that during his interview for the rank of lieutenant, the then-chief asked his long-term goals.

“I told him, ‘One day, I want to be fire chief,’ ” Hernandez said. “That’s something that, to be honest, you don’t hear as such an early time. I always had the vision of wanting to be at that level.”

Hernandez said he saw at that time that he was the first Latino lieutenant.

“I think for our community, for Latinos and Latinas to see future success, they need to see themselves in that position,” Hernandez said.

For the past two years, Hernandez has been an understudy to Jackson, who has his own history among “firsts” in the RFD. Jackson said his father took the oath in 1964 to help break the color barrier. Jackson said that when he joined the RFD in 1996, there was one other minority and no females. Currently, RFD has more than 20 minorities and women.

Last year’s recruit class was the most diverse of any in the department. Of the 31 who started training, 13 were Black and 10 were Latino. There were two females, one of whom was Latino.

Jackson said that over the past two years he has been impressed by Hernandez’s desire to learn and for his dedication to the job and to the personnel of the fire department.

“He is someone that will make our department better,” Jackson said. “He will make sure firefighters are safe and our community is safe. He has that caring attitude about the community.”

Warren said Hernandez’s promotion shows the city’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and the need to develop career pathways.

“One of thing we have been intentional about is looking within our own City Hall staff to say who is ready, who can we be grooming in order to lead,” Warren said. “When we talk about equity and recovery is making sure that we not only create the stairway but we have people who are willing and able to walk that stairway to success and that the doors are intentionally left open for them to walk through.”