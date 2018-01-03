FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers to Change Hours of Operation

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico – The government of Puerto Rico/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) will change hours of operation, beginning the week of January 7, 2018. New hours for DRCs will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, except in Lares and Las Marías which will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days of operation may vary, but all DRCs are closed Sundays. To find a DRC near you, and to confirm days and hours of operation, visit the FEMA DRC Locator at https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator or call the FEMA Helpline at: 800-621-3362.

Survivors impacted by Hurricanes Irma or Maria can register online at:

www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS – Video Relay Service). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish). For TTY call: 800-462-7585. Lines are open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.