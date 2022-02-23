Finding Equitable Healthcare in Rochester

Equitable healthcare means that all patients can access the care they need when they require it. This means that health care quality does not vary because of ethnicity, gender, socioeconomic status, and geographic location. We at Rochesterlavoz want to understand how to find equitable healthcare in Rochester.

How to Work Towards Equitable Healthcare

There are some objectives in place to ensure that there is equitable healthcare. Healthcare should be delivered in a way that is accessible to everyone. If medical practices work together, they can reduce the barriers that people face across the community. For example, urgent care clinics have their own pharmacy. This means that patients leave the clinic with medication a doctor prescribes. This is an alternative to pharmacies in standalone stores, which can be less accessible to some.

Talking to people in the community is the best way to start this practice. Needs cannot be addressed if they are not understood.

What Can Health Care Advocates Do?

A health care advocate is also referred to as a patient advocate. They are professionals that help patients and caregivers navigate the medical system to receive better medical care. Rochesterlavoz understands a health advocate helps people learn about medical terminology. They are the liaison between patients and healthcare providers. Patients have to research their own medical conditions and terminology if they don’t have this help, and almost half (48%) of consumers just use a search engine to start mobile research.

When patients are able to communicate effectively with their medical team, healthcare professionals understand how to handle or escalate the concerns appropriately. Advocates may help coordinate care among many providers, find professionals for second opinions, and determine the best place for care for an individual. An advocate can help a patient understand when they are not being treated well and what should not be acceptable. Advocates can help patients understand what should happen next and help patients take those necessary steps, which they may not otherwise know how to do.

How To Navigate Healthcare

To navigate the healthcare system, patients should consider two tips that can help. The first is changing their mindset. Often patients do not feel like they are experts on what is happening in their bodies. Even though doctors have medical knowledge and experience, people know themselves better than anyone. It is critical that they pay attention to their body. Not everyone has the typical symptoms. Just because a patient does not present in a typical way does not mean they are not something wrong.

The second thing a patient can do is prepare for visits with doctors. Ensure that the recommended health care schedules are followed. They should be sure to get exams, physicals, and tests as appropriate. For example, the ideal time for orthodontic treatment to start is at age 7. Patients may need to write down symptoms or how they are feeling from day to day, so they do not forget essential pieces of information. It is easy to become confused when there is a lot of medical information, but writing it down can help organize it all.

It is essential to understand that there are groups of people that are not receiving equitable healthcare. We must accept that as fact before we can work towards correcting it. Then we must determine who those groups are and determine the ways to make healthcare accessible to everyone at all times.