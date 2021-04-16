Whenever pets are mentioned, the most common association is dogs and cats. However, they are not the only type of pets, just the most common. Many families welcome more unusual pets, such as ducks, ferrets, or even fish, to their life.

“There are important studies that show how beneficial having a pet fish can be. Even more for those people who lead a stressful lifestyle with no rest time,” said Selene Ortega Díaz, a private psychologist from Villa Rica University (now UVM) in Boca del Rio, Veracruz. “Fish are the best therapy pet, as owners can focus hours upon hours on their colors and the way they swim.”

Watching fish swim is relaxing. Many doctor offices have fish tanks to help patients keep calm. (Biljana Martinic/Unsplash)

“The serenity they transmit may regulate the owner’s blood pressure, especially if they suffer hypertension,” said the specialist. “These pets are the best option to improve their health.”

The variety of fish species, sizes and colors play a critical role in getting people’s attention. The more fish there are, the more attention they receive, securing their owners a greater sense of tranquility and peace of mind.

Doctors and dentists’ offices usually have a fish tank for this reason, as they help patients feel relaxed and forget their stress and anxiety.

But to keep fish, the tank has to be right. Owners must consider how much their fish can grow or if they require cold or tropical water. The latter are immensely popular for their way of swimming and their colored scales.

“I have some tropical fish,” said Aldo Contreras Uscanga, a lawyer who graduated from Villa Rica University (now UVM.) “These are a bit expensive, but the way they swim and their colors are worth it. Whenever I get home from work, I feed them, sit in my rocking chair, and watch them for a long time. It is therapeutic. I forget any work-related stress. The way they swim is hypnotic.”

Fish colors can also have a mesmerizing effect. (Timothy Dykes/Unsplash)

While such pets offer many health benefits, owners must know how to take proper care of them. Not only should they consider the size of the fish tank or what food they need, but how much light the fish needs.

Another critical point: Only put species that can coexist in the same fish tank together — otherwise, they will attack each other.

