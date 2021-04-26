Five Aspects of Revolutionary Pedagogy: Relationships, Ethics, Values, Literacy, and Reasoning

By: Henry Padrón-Morales

In Revolutionary Pedagogy: Primer for Teachers of Black Children, Dr. Molefi Kete Asante provides a roadmap that I found to be among the most impactful that I read during my career and which I consider essential reading for anyone currently practicing or considering entering the field of education.

Dr. Asante is Professor and Chair, Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University in Philadelphia. He also serves as the International Organizer for Afrocentricity International and is President of the Molefi Kete Asante Institute for Afrocentric Studies. Dr. Asante was instrumental in the doctoral program that Ibrahim Kendi (American author) completed at Temple University. He was the faculty member Dr. Kendi selected for his Hooding Ceremony which is an honored tradition.

Teaching is one of the most gratifying professions when the optimal environment and support exist. Student and family engagement can be a challenge that makes or breaks the many possibilities that can change lives. BIPOC students remember those experiences which made a difference in our lives.

In the preface Dr. Asante writes: “It is not alarmist to say that education, as a system, has not always been our friend; indeed, the statistics of the conditions of African American education suggest that education has systematically robbed black children of their motivation, creativity, cultural identity, and assertiveness.”

In the six chapters one learns about revolutionary pedagogy from a conceptual, addressing the problem, situating, principles and knowledge for developing an understanding for change. Chapter six includes revolutionary illustrations and demonstrations.

The five aspects of revolutionary pedagogy are: Relationships, Ethics, Values, Literacy, and Reasoning. When understood and applied Dr. Asante states, “…the purpose of education for the revolutionary pedagogist is to prepare students to live in an interconnected global world with personal dignity and respect for all other people as human beings with the same privileges that one seeks for oneself while preserving the earth for those who will come afterwards.”

While there is direct classroom application for this change to occur, it begins in the institutions that prepare support staff, teachers, and administrators, for their careers in education. What courses have they taken? How does their understanding and practice reflect this knowledge base? What opportunities for refinement of the necessary skills have they experienced? Who is teaching these courses?

What should this look like from the Pre-K to Grade 12 continuum? What does it look like in the materials used to teach? How has it become the organizational culture of an institution? These are some of the questions to address in order to reinvent the educational system of the USA.

Students have to be included in this transformation. Their voice needs to be a driving force in the change that has to occur. The potential for generating passion is endless only if there is ownership in the journey. The current methods that measure academic growth have to be reinvented. They are not valid and reliable in this revolutionary shift! I am not proposing that we eliminate academic growth measurement; but that we address it to the reality of a vastly different framework.

I have collaborated with Dr. Asante for over 15 years in professional development and curriculum development through the Rochester Teacher Center. He is an inspirational force for systemic change from an Afrocentric theorist perspective. A believer, as I am, that every student will benefit as a result of this critical pedagogy.

Revolutionary Pedagogy: Primer for Teachers of Black Children is a must read for anyone seeking answers to the perplexing problems we face in American Education. Big business and its lobbying forces do not represent the revolution that I want to see. Change has to come from within and among ourselves. All the elements are there. What needs to be elevated is the determination to seek unity among ourselves instead of the real or imagined divisiveness that keeps us polarized.

“It seems to be absolutely necessary. The resistance is from people who have been used to doing things in a particular way and having certain advantages and are not ready to see other points of view.” Chinua Achebe author of Things Fall Apart

Henry Ignacio Padrón-Morales is co-owner of Hipocampo Children’s Books, LLC. He is a retired kindergarten early childhood bilingual/dual language teacher of the Rochester City School District. Henry participates in a broad range of activist, artistic, and intellectual pursuits. He is a published author whose work is archived in the Hunter College-Center for Puerto Rican Studies. He taught at Writers and Books and the SUNY Geneseo/Brockport Education programs for decades. He has written, collaborated, and been published in poetry anthologies, academic subject matter focusing in early childhood education, and linguistic research.

Cinco aspectos de la pedagogía revolucionaria: Relaciones, Ética, Valores, Alfabetización y Razonamiento

Por: Henry Padrón-Morales

En Pedagogía revolucionaria: Manual para profesores de niños negros, el Dr. Molefi Kete Asante ofrece una guía que me ha parecido una de las más impactantes que he leído durante mi carrera y que considero una lectura esencial para cualquier persona que ejerza actualmente o esté pensando en entrar en el campo de la educación.

El Dr. Asante es profesor y presidente del Departamento de Africología y Estudios Afroamericanos de la Universidad de Temple en Filadelfia. También es organizador internacional de Afrocentricity International y presidente del Instituto Molefi Kete Asante de Estudios Afrocéntricos. El Dr. Asante fue fundamental en el programa de doctorado que Ibrahim Kendi (autor estadounidense) realizó en la Universidad de Temple. Fue el miembro de la facultad que el Dr. Kendi seleccionó para su ceremonia de encapuchamiento, que es una tradición de honor.

La enseñanza es una de las profesiones más gratificantes cuando existen el entorno y el apoyo óptimos. El compromiso de los estudiantes y de las familias puede ser un reto que hace o rompe las muchas posibilidades que pueden cambiar vidas. Los estudiantes negros, indígenas y de color (BIPOC por sus siglas en inglés) recordamos aquellas experiencias que marcaron la diferencia en nuestras vidas.

En el prefacio, el Dr. Asante escribe: “No es alarmista decir que la educación, como sistema, no ha sido siempre nuestra amiga; de hecho, las estadísticas de las condiciones de la educación afroamericana sugieren que la educación ha robado sistemáticamente a los niños negros su motivación, creatividad, identidad cultural y asertividad.”

En los seis capítulos se aprende sobre la pedagogía revolucionaria desde un punto de vista conceptual, abordando el problema, situando los principios y el conocimiento para desarrollar una comprensión para el cambio. El sexto capítulo incluye ilustraciones y demostraciones revolucionarias.

Los cinco aspectos de la pedagogía revolucionaria son: Relaciones, Ética, Valores, Alfabetización y Razonamiento. Cuando se entienden y aplican, el Dr. Asante afirma que “…el propósito de la educación para el pedagogo revolucionario es preparar a los estudiantes para vivir en un mundo global interconectado con dignidad personal y respeto por todas las demás personas como seres humanos con los mismos privilegios que uno busca para sí mismo, a la vez que se preserva la tierra para los que vendrán después”.

Si bien hay una aplicación directa en el aula para que se produzca este cambio, éste comienza en las instituciones que preparan al personal de apoyo, a los profesores y a los administradores, para sus carreras en la educación. ¿Qué cursos han tomado? ¿Cómo reflejan su comprensión y su práctica esta base de conocimientos? ¿Qué oportunidades de mejoramiento de las habilidades necesarias han experimentado? ¿Quién imparte estos cursos?

¿Qué aspecto debería tener esto desde el preescolar hasta el 12º grado? ¿Qué aspecto tiene en los materiales utilizados para la enseñanza? ¿Cómo se ha convertido en la cultura organizativa de una institución? Éstas son algunas de las cuestiones que hay que abordar para reinventar el sistema educativo de Estados Unidos.

Hay que incluir a los estudiantes en esta transformación. Su voz tiene que ser una fuerza motriz en el cambio que tiene que producirse. El potencial para generar pasión es infinito sólo si hay apropiación en el viaje. Hay que reinventar los métodos actuales que miden el crecimiento académico. No son válidos ni fiables en este cambio revolucionario. No estoy proponiendo que eliminemos la medición del crecimiento académico, sino que la dirijamos a la realidad de un marco enormemente diferente.

He colaborado con el Dr. Asante durante más de 15 años en el desarrollo profesional y la elaboración de planes de estudio a través del Rochester Teacher Center. Es una fuerza inspiradora para el cambio sistémico desde una perspectiva teórica afrocéntrica. Cree, como yo, que todos los estudiantes se beneficiarán como resultado de esta pedagogía crítica.

Pedagogía revolucionaria: Manual para profesores de niños negros es una lectura obligada para cualquiera que busque respuestas a los desconcertantes problemas a los que nos enfrentamos en la educación estadounidense. Las grandes empresas y sus grupos de presión no representan la revolución que quiero ver. El cambio tiene que venir desde dentro y entre nosotros mismos. Todos los elementos están ahí. Lo que hay que elevar es la determinación de buscar la unidad entre nosotros en lugar de la división real o imaginaria que nos mantiene polarizados.

“Parece absolutamente necesario. La resistencia proviene de personas que se han acostumbrado a hacer las cosas de una manera determinada y a tener ciertas ventajas y no están dispuestas a ver otros puntos de vista.”

Chinua Achebe, autor de “Las cosas se desmoronan”.

Henry Ignacio Padrón-Morales es co-propietario de la librería Hipocampo Children’s Books, LLC. Es un maestro jubilado de educación bilingüe del Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de Rochester. Henry participa en una amplia gama de actividades activistas, artísticas e intelectuales. Es un autor publicado cuyo trabajo está archivado en el Hunter College-Centro de Estudios Puertorriqueños. Enseñó en Writers and Books y en los programas de educación de SUNY Geneseo/Brockport durante décadas. Ha escrito, colaborado y publicado en antologías de poesía, temas académicos centrados en la educación infantil y en la investigación lingüística.