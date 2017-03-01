Flood Fears on the Rise Again in California Thanks to Another Pacific Storm

Water damage typically costs homeowners an average of $2,386 to repair, with standing water removal coming in at an average of $2,688. California residents have become all too familiar with flooding in their homes in the last few weeks, and another coming storm has residents worried that it will continue into next week.

Tim Daly, a spokesman with San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services, announced that the San Joaquin River remained at a “danger stage” as of February 19. This means the river keeps approaching the top of the levees put in place, which rightfully has Californians in the area deeply concerned.

“There is just too much pressure and levees can break. They can be topped,” Daly said.

Residents in the San Joaquin River Club have been told to be ready for potential evacuation should the levees break. For weeks, residents of this small river community have been closely monitoring the levels in the face of the rising river levels. Paula Martin, who assisted in coordinating evacuation plans, said she was proud of her community for “pulling together like real champs” during this trying time.

While residents near the San Joaquin River are preparing for the worst, there is good news from Lake Oroville, where a damaged spillway had previously raised serious flooding concerns.

Authorities there ordered an emergency evacuation earlier this month due to the damaged spillway, but tensions have eased a bit since then. The water level is still fluctuating a bit towards the high end, but officials have reassured residents in the area that there is still plenty of room for additional rainfall, should it occur.

Department of Water Resources Director Bill Croyle said he expected the water level to peak at 45 feet below capacity before levels drop steadily once more. In addition, Croyle said that crews should be finished repairing the damaged spillway by March 1 at the latest.

The damage done to Lake Oroville previously caused a massive evacuation of almost 188,000 people from the surrounding areas. It’s not the only incident the state has dealt with in recent weeks due to extreme rainfall, either.

Recent storms have caused overflows in creeks, rivers, and even mudslide threats in some areas. While precautions like a metal roof might save a home from 140 mph winds from above, there’s little anyone can do to stop water damage from below. When homes are in the path of flooding or a mudslide, nature will simply run its course right through your living room.

Not only that, but at least three deaths have occurred as a result of the recent storm damage so far. California is continuing its recovery and damage prevention efforts.

In Oroville, Croyle said that officials are still searching for a long-term solution to the lake’s spillway problems.