Forum Looks at Mass Incarceration in Communities of Color

Advocates for social justice and civil liberties, religious leaders and members of law enforcement and the judicial system are part of a public forum on arrests, mass incarceration and how New York State diversion programs affect people of color.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 9 at the First Church of God, 334 Clarissa Street.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students to cover lunch, although no one will be turned away because of inability to pay.

Panelists will discuss diversion programs in the context of mass incarceration. Panelists scheduled to participate include:

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley;

Rochester Police Department Chief La’Ron Singletary;

Justice Craig J. Doran, New York state Supreme Court and Seventh Judicial District Administrative Judge;

Judge Maija C. Dixon, Rochester City Court; and

Tim Donaher, Monroe County Public Defender.

Attorney Mark Foti is the keynote speaker. Iman Abid of the New York state Genesee Valley Civil Liberties Union, is the moderator.

The forum is a collaboration of the Greater Rochester Police Community Partnership, United Christian Leadership Ministry and Monroe County Law Enforcement Council. The event is co-sponsored by the Center for Dispute Settlement, Community Justice Advisory Board, Coalition for Police Reform, Christian Community Church of Rochester, Greater Rochester Community of Churches, New York state Genesee Valley Civil Liberties Union, Ontario County Justice Coalition and Moving Forward, Inc.

Registration is at 9 a.m. Checks and money orders made payable to UCLM.

Seating is limited and reservations are required in order to make arrangements for lunch. Call (585) 454-0077 or e-mail uclmrochesterny@gmail.com.