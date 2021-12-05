Four Latinas to be Celebrated!  

By Raquel Serrano

On November 19, Dr. Jessica Guzmán-Rea, Dr. Telva Olivares, Ms. Cynthia Rochet, and Miss Arianee Ortiz were celebrated by over 200 guests at the 28th Latinas Unidas Reconocimiento Awards luncheon held at the elegant Harro East ballroom.

Professional achievement, inspirational leadership, volunteer service, and young Latina leader respectively, were the four categories that Latinas Unidas asked the community to nominate a Latina in. These women are pioneers in their field, are advancing it, and/or are on the rise.

Dr. Guzmán-Rea recently earned a promotion from Director of the Paul J. Burgett Intercultural Center at the University of Rochester to Assistant Dean for Diversity in the College of Arts, Sciences, and Engineering. In addition to her full-time job, being an author, and having many other leadership functions, Dr. Guzmán-Rea is a contributing faculty at the Barbara Solomon School of Social Work at Walden University where she has served on two doctoral dissertation committees.

Dr. Telva Olivares is an Internist Psychiatrist at the University of Rochester Medical Center. She is also the founder and director of the Lazos Fuertes outpatient clinic where she specializes in providing mental health with a culturally competent approach to the growing Latino community. Dr. Olivares has said, “when you look at me; I want you to be able to see yourself in leadership roles, mentoring others, and creating opportunities’, or as her mother instilled in her, ‘querer es poder’ (to want it is to be able to accomplish it).”

Ms. Cynthia Rochet has been a public servant for over 20 years. She is the creator and founder of the Afro-Latino Dance group, an outlet for young Latinos to express themselves in an artistic way. Additionally, she is constantly reaching out to the community, youth, and the elderly about social issues such as homelessness, education, food, US census, voting rights and most recently, Covid education. Annually, Miss Rochet hosts a Back-to-School Drive where she provides hundreds of backpacks and supplies to inner city children. Her most recent project is CARNAVAL for kids with special needs.

Ms. Arianee Ortiz is a student at Eugenio Maria de Hostos Charter School and a mentee of the Ibero American Action League, Inc. ASPIRA, mentoring program. She is known for her commitment and engagement — working with teachers and faculty on after-school projects. Arianee is part of the 4-H Club where she takes great initiative to plan activities for her community and is growing as a leader. She took the challenges of learning and studying online in a positive way – always communicating and asking questions to get her work in. She has inspired many students and influenced them in staying in school and completing their work. Arianee is proud of her heritage and loves learning about her culture.

To get to learn more of how these ladies impact and inspire others in the community, and hear first-hand of their reactions when surprised with the news of their nomination and win — tune in to Latinas Unidas Facebook Page on Tuesday, November 30th at 7 pm, as they are interviewed on the LIVE show, Sentadas a la Mesa (SALM – sitting at the table)!

The Reconocimiento event also included highlighting inspiring stories of Latinas, recipient of the Latinas Unidas Scholarship for Latinas. To learn of the scholarship requirements, make a donation, or how to apply, visit: Latinas Unidas – Latinas Unidas Scholarship Fund

Latinas Unidas is an organization dedicated to uniting Latina women from different segments of the Greater Rochester area, who share common concerns and interest affecting Latina women.

¡Cuatro Latinas a las que celebrar!

Por Raquel Serrano

El 19 de noviembre, la Dra. Jessica Guzmán-Rea, la Dra. Telva Olivares, las señoritas Cynthia Rochet y Arianee Ortiz fueron celebradas por más de 200 invitados en la 28ª edición de los Premios Reconocimiento, de Latinas Unidas, celebrada en el elegante salón de fiestas, Harro East.

Logro profesional, liderazgo inspirador, servicio voluntario y joven líder latina, respectivamente, fueron las cuatro categorías en las que Latinas Unidas le pidió a la comunidad que nominara a una latina. Estas mujeres son pioneras en su campo, lo están avanzando, y/o están en rápido ascenso.

La Dra. Guzmán-Rea recientemente obtuvo una promoción de Directora del Centro Intercultural Paul J. Burgett en la Universidad de Rochester a Decana Asistente de Diversidad en la Facultad de Artes, Ciencias e Ingeniería. Además de su trabajo de tiempo completo, es autora, y ejerciendo muchos otros roles de liderazgo, la Dra. Guzmán-Rea, es profesora colaboradora en la Escuela Barbara Solomon de Trabajo Social de la Universidad de Walden, donde ha servido en dos comités de tesis doctoral.

La Dra. Telva Olivares es psiquiatra internista en el centro médico de la Universidad de Rochester. También es fundadora y directora de la clínica ambulatoria Lazos Fuertes donde se especializa en proporcionar salud mental con un enfoque culturalmente apropiado a la creciente comunidad Latina. La Dra. Olivares ha dicho: “cuando me mires; quiero que puedas verte a ti mismo en roles de liderazgo, asesorando a otros y creando oportunidades’, o como su madre le ha inculcado, ‘querer es poder’ “.

La Srta. Cynthia Rochet ha sido funcionaria pública por más de 20 años. Es la creadora y fundadora del grupo de baile, Afro-Latino Dance, una plataforma para que los jóvenes latinos se expresen de manera artística. Además, se conecta con la comunidad, los jóvenes y los ancianos y toca temas sociales como la falta de vivienda, la educación, la alimentación, el censo de los Estados Unidos, los derechos de voto y, recientemente, la educación acerca del Covid. Anualmente, la Srta. Rochet organiza una campaña de regreso a la escuela donde proporciona cientos de mochilas y suministros a los niños del centro de la ciudad. Su proyecto más reciente es CARNAVAL para niños con necesidades especiales.

La Srta. Arianee Ortiz es estudiante en la escuela autónoma Eugenio María de Hostos y aprendiz del programa de mentoría, ASPIRA, de la Ibero American Action League, Inc. Es conocida por su compromiso y participación, trabajando con los maestros y facultad en proyectos extracurriculares. Arianee es parte del Club 4-H donde toma una gran iniciativa para planificar actividades para su comunidad y donde crece como líder. Ella tomó los desafíos de aprender y estudiar en línea de una manera positiva, siempre comunicándose y haciendo preguntas para obtener su trabajo escolar. Ella ha inspirado a muchos estudiantes y los ha influenciado para que permanezcan en la escuela y completen sus asignaciones. Arianee está orgullosa de su herencia y le encanta aprender sobre su cultura.

¡Para conocer más sobre cómo estas mujeres latinas impactan e inspiran a otras en la comunidad, y escuchar de primera mano sus reacciones cuando fueron sorprendidas con la noticia de su nominación y que habían sido ganadoras, sintonice la página de Facebook de Latinas Unidas, el martes 30 de noviembre a las 7 pm, mientras son entrevistadas en el programa EN VIVO, Sentadas a la Mesa (SALM)!

El día de Reconocimiento también conllevó realzar historias inspiradoras de mujeres recipientes de la beca para mujeres latinas que Latinas Unidas otorga. Para requisitos, solicitar dicha beca, o donaciones, visite: Latinas Unidas – Latinas Unidas Scholarship Fund

Latinas Unidas es una organización dedicada a unir a mujeres latinas de diferentes segmentos de Rochester y sus áreas limítrofes, que comparten preocupaciones e intereses comunes que afectan a las mujeres latinas.