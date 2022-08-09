Free Haircuts for Children 12 & Under at Community “Family Affair”

In the Community: LáLew Public Relations, LLC

Local barber shop Almyt Cuts has teamed up with National Parents Union (NPU) and Rochester Education Fellowship to host a “Family Affair.”

Free haircuts available for children 12 years old and under, at the Family Affair. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The event is FREE of charge.

Family Affair takes place on Saturday, August 13th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Almyt Cuts, located at 1348 Clifford Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621.

The event will give families an opportunity to learn more about ways to engage with the National Parents Union, while receiving a free haircut, great food, prizes and giveaways.

“The Family Affair is an opportunity to formally introduce the National Parents Union NY to the Rochester community, ” New York State Director, Ashara Baker said.

“The intent is to be an additional support and resource for families and parent organizations navigating challenging local and state systems within education, childcare, housing, and social/emotional services.”

The National Parents Union is a network of highly effective parent organizations and grassroots activists across the country that is united behind a set of common goals and principles to channel the power of parents.

NPU’s family advocates improve the quality of life for children across the United States and define the education conversation.

The National Parents Union has dedicated our advocacy to ensuring every child has an equitable, high-quality education, and all families feel supported within the community. We believe the parent voice should be protected. We are committed to assuring families feel empowered to speak their truth and advocate locally.

More information about National Parents Union can be found at https://nationalparentsunion.org/.