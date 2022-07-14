FREE…Movies With a Downtown View Starts Friday!

In the Community:

Photo from https://rochesterdowntown.com/event/movies-encanto/

Movies With a Downtown View kicks off this Friday, July 15 with Disney’s Encanto, a Walt Disney Animation Studios’ tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house.

It is the first of three free family-friendly outdoor movie events in downtown Rochester.

Encanto will be held at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St., Rochester. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating. Grounds open at 7 p.m.

The movie starts at dusk at approximately 8:45 p.m. A children’s sing-along and other activities for kids led by the Rochester Latino Theater Company will take place before the start of the movie.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from The Poutine Truck, Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food and J. Mills Elite Treats. As a partner, Foodlink will be offering free snacks for the first 200 attendees.

“We’re honored that Buckingham Properties and the community-at-large have continued supporting this programming for almost a decade, and we’re excited about our new partnership with Downtown Definitely Events helping us make this year even better,” said Stefanie Schwingle, Vice President of the Washington Square Community Association.

The Washington Square Community Association launched Movies With a Downtown View (MWADV) in 2014 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Park in downtown Rochester with the first showing, Almost Famous, attracting more than 300 attendees.

Over the past eight years, the movie selections have varied from box-office hits to classics, to off-the-beaten-path picks. Admission is always free for people of all ages.

July 15 Food and Drinks

The Poutine Truck – Hand-cut French fries, cheese curds, and in-house-made gravy make up the traditional French Canadian comfort food made to order, ensuring fresh, hot food every time.

Neno’s Gourmet Mexican Street Food – Delicious and modern take on authentic Mexican street food.

J. Mills Elite Treats – Handcrafted ice cream made the old-fashioned way in flavors such as Don’t Hurt’em Nana (banana pudding), Get Caramel Brownie Wasted, and more.

Upcoming events of Movies With a Downtown View include Back to the Future on Friday, August 5 at the Roc City Skatepark, and Remember the Titans on Friday, August 26 at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.

All Movies will be shown with open captioning and there will be an ASL interpreter for announcements and giveaways.

The outdoor movie events are produced in partnership with the City of Rochester, the Washington Square Community Association, and Downtown Definitely Events and sponsored by Buckingham Properties.

For details of events or for more information, visit downtowndefinitely.com, email us at info@downtowndefinitely.com, or call (585) 546-6920. For more information about Movies With a Downtown View visit: www.rochesterdowntown.com