Fundraiser Set for Jan. 24 to Help Victims of Puerto Rico Earthquakes

Puertorriqueños Unidos en la Distancia (Puerto Ricans United in the Distance) and local organizations are hosting a fundraiser to help people affected by the more than 1,000 earthquakes that have struck Puerto Rico in the past month.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Avalon ROC, 470 State St. The event is family friendly from 6 to 9 p.m., with storytelling and crafts by Rochester Latino Theatre Co., and dance and singing performances. Zumba, salsa lessons and music from La Nueva Sequencia and DJ Ray de la Manana start at 9. A silent auction will be held.

All money raised will support Team Cuca Foundation, a nonprofit on the island working directly with families affected by the earthquakes. Nearly 5,000 people are living in shelters after the island was hit by earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher beginning Dec. 28, mainly in the southern areas, according to news reports.

The earthquakes are destroying the island’s infrastructure, houses, businesses, health clinics and schools, according to Irene Sánchez, founder of PR Unidos en la Distancia. Many families affected are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria, she added.

PR Unidos was founded in 2017 to help the Puerto Rican families who came to Rochester following Hurricane Maria.

“We must reconnect with the community, near and far, who face trauma and uncertainty in the aftermath of this tragedy,” Sanchez wrote in a news release announcing the fundraiser. “Our community is resilient and by unifying our strength and support, we promote the message that, regardless of the distance, we stand in solidarity.”

Suggested admission is $5 from 6 to 9 p.m. and $10 after 9 p.m.

For more information, send email to purunidos@gmail.com.