Fundraisers Added to Help Family of Officer Ortiz

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

The Rochester Police Locust Club has set up a fund to help the two younger children of Rochester Police Office Manny Ortiz.

An account has been opened at Canandaigua National Bank, Locust Club president Mike Mazzeo said Nov. 20.

Donations can be made at any CNB branch, or checks can be sent to the Locust Club, 1425 Lexington Ave., Rochester, NY 14606. Donors should indicate “Manny Ortiz Fund” and Mazzeo said 100% of donations will go to the family.

“We want to ensure his children have the opportunity most children have,” Mazzeo said at a news conference.

Ortiz had three children. The oldest is an adult. The others, Alejandro Manuel Ortiz and Sophia Marie Ortiz, are young teens.

Ortiz died Nov. 2 as he was driving to work and accidentally shot himself in the leg, hitting an artery.

Mazzeo said it has not been determined whether Ortiz’s death will be classified as happening while on duty. He said he hoped it would be ruled that way, but the decision is made by the Office of the New York State Comptroller. The ruling has implications for the family, such as a tuition waiver at SUNY schools for children of officers who died in the line of duty.

Mazzeo said it took time for the Locust Club to meet banking requirements to set up the fund. Previously, the Rochester Police Foundation announced a $50,000 GoFundMe campaign for Ortiz’s family. Mazzeo said no amount has been set for the Locust Club account, and that the union has been in contact with the Rochester Police Foundation.

Mazzeo said other fundraising events that have been approved by the family will be posted on the Locust Club web site. Those include:

Remembrance t-shirts , available at www.mannyortiz124.com. Bracelets are being made and will be for sale at the Locust Club.

Sauce for a Cause benefit held by the Rochester Firefighters Local 1071, 4 p.m. until sold out, Dec. 12, 65 Hudson Ave. Proceeds benefit the families of Ortiz and Officer Denny Wright, severely injured Oct. 4 while answering a call for family trouble.

A portion of proceeds from Salsa and Sonidos Unidos by Legacy Drama, Dec. 8, 112 Webster Ave. Hosted by Freddy Colon. Go to EventBrite.com or call (585) 471-5335.

Beards for Brothers, an offshoot of the Beards for Bucks program that supports programs for teens and young adults with cancer. Starting Dec. 1, Beards for Brothers will collect additional funds for the Ortiz family. Go to locustclub.org for more.

Mazzeo said the outpouring of support from the community has sustained RPD officers in the days following the injury to Wright and the death of Ortiz.

“It’s been a tremendous boost for the well-being for those who have an impossible job and face far more unjust and unfair criticism than I’ve ever seen before,” he said. “It’s essential for those who are willing to place their lives in jeopardy to protect others that they know in their heart the community supports their work and sacrifice.”