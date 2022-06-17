Garth  Fagan Dance Gives Juneteenth Performance

In the Community: News from the Office of Adam J. Bello Monroe County Executive

GFD logo courtesy of Garth Fagan Dance on Facebook

This is the first year Monroe County has recognized Juneteenth as an official holiday and the first year the county has scheduled a commemorative event.

Garth Fagan Dance will perform a commemorative performance in celebration of Juneteenth

“Last year, I had the honor of signing legislation recognizing Juneteenth as an official County holiday and of being the first Monroe County Executive to fly the Juneteenth flag at the County Office Building,” said Bello. “Observing and celebrating this important day in American history honors the legacies and accomplishments of our Black community and recognizes that the fight for freedom, justice and equality for all is not yet over.”

The Juneteenth holiday honors June 19, 1865 – the date slaves held in Texas were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

To mark the holiday, the county is sponsoring a performance by Garth Fagan Dance at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court Street. Admission is free.

All Monroe County offices will be closed on Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.