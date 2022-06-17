City to Host Block Party in Celebration of Juneteenth

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Mayor Malik D. Evans and the City of Rochester are hosting the first annual Juneteenth Block Party in celebration of the Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20, outside of City Hall at 30 Church Street.

The Juneteenth Block Party will run from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature local food trucks and live music from Cinnamon Jones. The event is free and open to the public.

“I am thrilled City Council approved the resolution endorsing the establishment of Juneteenth as an official holiday of the City of Rochester,” said Evans.

“Even though the City remains open on June 20 this year, it is incredibly important to me that we put a special emphasis on the day. I encourage everyone to come down to City Hall on Monday to celebrate Juneteenth!”

All city offices are open on Monday, June 20. Rochester City Council approved a resolution declaring June 19th as Juneteenth and endorsed its establishment as an official paid holiday of the City of Rochester. The resolution cannot go into effect until it is finalized through collective bargaining discussions with all labor unions within the City of Rochester. The paid holiday will take effect after those negotiations are complete.