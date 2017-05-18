GCC Foundation Honors Edgar and Mary Louise Hollwedel with Alpha Medal of Service Recognition Planned at College’s 49th Commencement Ceremony.

BATAVIA, NY (05/17/2017) (readMedia)– Since 2006, the Genesee Community College Foundation board has honored individuals who have provided extraordinary volunteer and/or philanthropic support to Genesee Community College through the Alpha Medal of Service. Now ten years old, the Medal recognizes recipients that exemplify high levels of service to the College and the community, and expresses appreciation to individuals whose influence positively impacts the growth and well-being of Genesee Community College. This year, the Foundation will honor Edgar “Ed” J. and Mary Louise Hollwedel as recipients of the Alpha Medal of Service at the College’s 49th commencement this Sunday, May 21, 2017.

“I’ve known Ed and Mary Louise for many years,” said GCC Foundation President Brian Daviau. “They are among the community’s most generous, gracious and supportive leaders, and they continue legacy of the Alpha Medal of Service.”

Ed and Mary Louise’s service and generosity is far-reaching throughout the College. Honored as members of the President’s Circle, the Hollwedel’s served as co-chairs for GCC’s annual holiday fundraiser, Encore in 2008. They have also been involved in numerous College and Foundation fundraisers throughout the years.

The Hollwedel’s owned and operated Lei-Ti Campground before turning the operation over to other family members. Ed began his career in education as a public school teacher in Rochester, served as a longtime town justice in Bethany and became the chair of the Town of Pavilion Planning Board. Wanting to give back to the community, Ed and Mary Louise donated funds to support the construction of a children’s wing in the Pavilion Public Library in 2014. Matched by a state program, the Hollwedel’s donation started a half-million dollar project that created a space nearly double the size of the original library for children, and was completed in June 2016.

The College continues to enjoy signs of the Hollwedel’s kindness thanks in part to the Edgar J. and Mary Louise Hollwedel Campus Beautification Fund. Established in 2008, the long-lasting resource provides GCC with funds to maintain and improve its facilities, and help enhance the appearance of the campus.

“Ed and Mary Louise have spent many years giving back to the College and the community,” Daviau said. “Because of them, both are better places.”

Nominations for this year’s Alpha Medal of Service were made by the GCC Foundation Board of Directors. The Medal has been conferred on the late Lynn Browne (2006), Jerry and Carm Reinhart (2007), John F. Andrews (2008), the late Lewis J. Serventi (2009), James L. Vincent (2010), the late Richard C. Call (2011), John C. Dwyer (2012), Roger F. Christiano (2013), Norbert J. Fuest (2014), Robert J. Bennett (2015) and Craig Yunker (2016).

The Genesee Community College Foundation promotes philanthropy and volunteer support on behalf of Genesee Community College. The Foundation Board is comprised of leading civic and business leaders, all volunteers, who guide the Foundation’s fund raising programs, endowment funds, and stewardship activities, and who serve as advocates for Genesee Community College.

The College anticipates recognizing over 800 students at the Sunday’s commencement ceremony, including those completing programs of study in August 2016, January 2017, May 2017 and the anticipated graduates in August 2017. Approximately 220 graduates with their families will be participating in May 21 ceremony. The event is open to the public and the ceremony will be live-streamed live on monitors across the Batavia campus and also around the globe. To view the live streaming, just go to the GCC website www.genesee.edu and click on the Live Streaming link directly from the homepage.

For further information on the Genesee Community College Foundation, please visit www.genesee.edu/home/about/foundation/.