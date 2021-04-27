Getting Up At The Crack Of Dawn, The First Habit In A Virtuous Circle

“The early bird catches the worm,” the old saying goes. But not everybody follows its wisdom, even though getting out of bed early has a lot of benefits.

“The medical recommendation is that the patient should create healthy habits,” said Marco de Jesús Zárate Olvera, a general medical practitioner in Veracruz, Mexico.

“Although waking up early is good, it is recommended that the person should go to sleep early as well and that it be a routine.”

Following these steps allows “your body and mind to get 8 hours of sleep, which is necessary,” he said. “Resting less than 8 hours may lead to health problems.”

Among the effects of insomnia are lower performance at job or school, higher risk of accidents, mental health disorders — including depression and anxiety — and increased risk of conditions such as high blood pressure and heart disease. Doing physical activities before work helps to have a clear and relaxed mind. (Emma Simpson/Unsplash)

Waking up early also allows people to make the most of the time available in the day, including work, personal activities and exercise.

“I usually go to sleep at 10 p.m. and wake up at 5 a.m. With this schedule, I can go out to exercise a little on Boca del Río boulevard,” said Elena Aurora Sánchez Monzón, the manager of a cosmetic catalog company in Veracruz.

Being an early bird means having extra time in the morning, which can be used to prepare a healthy breakfast on the same schedule every day. A breakfast routine can contribute to a healthy diet and provide energy for the day’s activities. The morning is much better when we get up early, but well rested. (Federico Respini/Unsplash)

After exercising in the morning, “I have enough time to bathe, prepare breakfast for my family and start my workday with no rush … I work all afternoon on my to-do list and share some time with my family. In short, I find it very beneficial to get up early,” said Sánchez Monzón.

Music often helps to wake up happily. Experts suggest getting out of bed to a pleasant song to be in a good mood. They also recommend physical activity and avoiding unnecessary activities that cause fatigue or sleeplessness.

(Translated and edited by Gabriela Olmos; edited by Kristen Butler)









