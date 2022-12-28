Globally Hours trend in the talent management 2019

On 31 April, Maria Lyubushkina, Deloitte Asking Institution Senior Manager, also agents away from CBSD and you may BI Category, held a conference in the Nur-Sultan dedicated to “Around the world Time-Manner inside Skill Government 2019”.

The latest sound system chatted about modern gadgets having talent innovation, issues in the development of the worldwide Hour-industry, which happen to be as well as related to possess Kazakhstan.

For the 30 April, Maria is actually anticipate from the Baiterek Carrying to dicuss to their Hours experts with the consequence of Deloitte research, discussing just how Hr fashion was in fact selecting their set in your neighborhood.

Webinar towards the “Digital Lifestyle Declaration in the Kazakhstan: Most recent Trends and you can The fresh Factors”

On 30 April, Sholpan Dossymkhanova, Deloitte Tax and you may Judge Agency Movie director for Society Items, presented a good webinar with the “Digital Heritage Declaration for the Kazakhstan: Current Trend and you will The brand new Issue”. Umitgul Gubasheva, representing the latest Astana-step 1 software Sober dating review developer, was greet just like the a subject pro.

New sound system discussed facts associated with the new utilization of digital heritage declaration procedure, including how-to write original details about items, storage records; how to document and you can register electronic goods’ declarations, and finish to your automated launch of products through the various traditions corridors.

The newest techniques of traditions government were discussed, for example: – the introduction of an electronic form to own calculating customs requirements and you can taxes; – how exactly to seek out worthwhile information on traditions worthy of on question of a lot more traditions really worth audits; – new combination from community worth declarations that have goods’ declarations; – the online confirmation of the export of products; – the track of items of mental possessions or any other items.

The fresh webinar is actually attended of the manager and you can teams away from logistics, procurement, finance, accounting or any other departments out of people throughout Kazakhstan.

Astana Legal Discussion board 2019

Deloitte Tradition Manager, Sholpan Dossymkhanova discussed “Electronic Customs Statement in the Kazakhstan: Concept and exercise. Permit Repayments: The fresh new EAEU Approaches”, if you’re Court Agent , Alibi Akylas chatted about the fresh Simple Aspects of Disputing Bankruptcy proceeding Asset Transactions.

Roundtable revealing this new “Quality away from WTO problems”

Into the 10 April, Deloitte court professionals Maxim Bazhenov and you may Alibi Akylas participated in this new “Dispute Solution throughout the WTO” roundtable organized by the Al-Farabi Kazakh National College or university International Law Institution on VI Around the world Scientific Appointment off Youngsters and you will Young Boffins.

This new conference chatted about current information to disputes inside the Kazakhstan and the WTO, and also the possibility of the development of arbitration.

The roundtable is actually attended of the Almaty Municipal Courtroom evaluator B Abdrakhmanov, I Alikhan and you can D Makhmetov, the latest Dean regarding KazNU S Aidarbayev, professors on the internationally rules professors and you can team gurus.

Appointment on the English rules

Toward ten April, Deloitte Income tax and you may Legal Agencies people, Elder Director, Dariga Tokpayeva and you can Associate, Leila Kairbayeva took part in a keen English Law Conference, organized by Rules Relationship out of The united kingdomt and you can Wales in Nur-Sultan.

The fresh fulfilling is organised of the Association away from Attorneys off The united kingdomt and you can Wales to go over brand new changes in English legislation, up-date information on brand new UK’s log off in the Eu, worldwide arbitration, international resource inside Kazakhstan although some.

The united kingdom Ambassador Michael Giffold, Vice-President of your Relationship out of Solicitors off The united kingdomt and you may Wales Simon Davis, and other all over the world and Kazakhstan positives produced speeches. The event are attended by representatives on state regulators and you will administration out-of high businesses such as for example Pinsent Masons, Fieldfisher, Zan Hub, Integrities while some.

