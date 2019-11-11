Search
Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

GoFundMe for Manny Ortiz Gets a Boost

Nov 11, 2019City, Local News, Police ReportsComments Off

Manuel "Manny" Ortiz of the Rochester Police Department died Nov. 2, 2019. Provided by the Rochester Police Department

The GoFundMe account for late Rochester Police Office Manny Ortiz received a boost with the promise of a matching donation.

The Rochester Police Foundation, which posted the GoFundMe page, said on Nov. 11 that Subaru and Ford dealer Kitty VanBortel will match up to $17,000 in donations. The Rochester Police Foundation set a goal of $50,000. As of midday Nov. 11, about $19,900 had been pledged.

Among Ortiz’s family are a 10-year-old and 12-year-old.

“Manny Ortiz was beloved by his family, his fellow officers, and the many citizens he touched as a community police officer,” Tim Tompkins, president of the Rochester Police Foundation wrote in a news release announcing the matching pledge. “Officer Ortiz was particularly loved within Rochester’s large Puerto Rican Community. He was seen as a role model and goodwill ambassador. As much as he was seen as a larger than life figure within the greater community, he was a giant in the lives of his family and particularly his children. They have lost a father and provider, so the Police Foundation has created a fund to specifically assist his minor children.”

Ortiz died at approximately 7 p.m. Nov.2 while driving to work. Monroe Cuonty Sheriff Todd Baxter in a news conference Nov. 4 said that Ortiz’s personal weapon accidentally discharged and the bullet hit the femoral artery in his left leg.

The Police Foundation is a nonprofit founded to support the Rochester Police Department and its officers. Donations are tax deductible to the extent of the law.

