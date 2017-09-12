Google Creates Extensive Online Latino Culture Exhibit Right in Time for Hispanic Heritage Month

The King of the Internet, Google, has released a massive online collection of U.S. Latino art, culture, and history for anyone and everyone to view. This extensive display of information comes just in time for the nationwide celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15.

Considering that Google is the most popular search engine on the Internet, receiving more than 100 billion searches every month, they decided to use their power to broadcast some of the incredible accomplishments made by members of the Latino community throughout American history. Some of this information isn’t widely known, so Google has put it all in one place to make it easier to educate and source information on Latino history throughout the years.

The collections portray Latino progress throughout our nation’s history. There is a whole section on Latino art, from street art found all over the country to cubism, the Renaissance, and folk art. Each period gives a brief summary of how art was done at that time, and the viewer will be able to click through multiple different masterpieces to learn about their backgrounds.

Then there’s a history section, which includes major worldwide events like the Franciscan missions that dominated the culture of 18th century Spanish and Mexican California.

There’s also a whole section on Latino food, with stories like “How I Accepted Myself Through Tortillas” by Javier Cabral. One can even find recipes in the cooking and cultural traditions tab.

Additional stories include the LGBTQ experience and documenting the lives of members of the Latino community from coast to coast. Editorial features include “10 Latinas Who’ve Made History” and “Gina Rodriguez on Latina Stereotypes and Being a Positive Role Model.” There are also special highlights on prominent members of the Latino community such as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, civil rights activist Dolores Huerta, and U.S. Marine Roberto Clemente Walker.

For a more interactive feel, viewers can click through and get up close and personal with murals created by Latino artists prominent during different movements in history. They can also explore famous Latino cities like San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa, Florida, via Google’s street view maps feature.

There are more than 4,300 archives, artifacts, and pieces of art included in Google’s collection. These digital collections have come from 50 partner institutions from around the country, including the National Smithsonian Latino Center. Additionally, there are 90 multimedia exhibits both in English and Spanish.

The Latino Cultures in the U.S. exhibit will be available for the entire year.