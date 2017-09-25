Gov. Cuomo Launches Statewide Relief Effort to Help Puerto Rico

By Staff –

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has launched the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico, after the governor recently visited the hurricane-stricken island.

Gov. Cuomo is the honorary chair of the effort, with entertainer Jennifer Lopez, Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, Assemblyman Marcos Crespo and Cesar Perales serving as co-chairs.

“After seeing the breathtaking devastation and unfathomable need for help firsthand in Puerto Rico, I am launching this effort to put the full weight of New York’s resources behind the Puerto Rican people,” Cuomo said. “New York has a long and proud history of standing up to help those in need, and with millions of Puerto Ricans suffering, we must do everything we can to help our Puerto Rican brothers and sisters recover. I thank our partners who have already donated, and encourage all New Yorkers to lend a hand as we work together to help this community rebuild.”

As part of the effort, New Yorkers can drop off goods for donation at selected locations between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the state.

Requested items include batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products. All items must be completely unopened and packaged.

The drop off sites for the Finger Lakes and Central New York regions are:

State Police Zone Station,1155 Scottsville Rd., Suite 400, Rochester;

and John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St.,

Syracuse.

JetBlue has committed $1 million as an in-kind contribution to transport the customers and cargo for relief efforts.

Lopez has also pledged $1 million to the island.

In addition, Gov. Cuomo has established a relief fund to solicit donations from the business community to support local charitable organizations in Puerto Rico, and State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will monitor the fund to ensure the organization follows all necessary rules and regulations governing the solicitation of funds.

A full list of charitable organizations for financial contributions is available on ny.gov/PuertoRico.

Rochester will also hold a benefit to raise funds for Puerto Rico, Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the city’s Parcel 5 location on the corner of E. Main and Cortland streets. The benefit will feature Latino bands Orquestra Antonetti and Afrikando. All proceeds and donations will go to the Red Cross, which is facilitating aid to disaster victims.

Visit https://youtu.be/1AzcFR-9a0Y to view video of the governor’s announcement, or click on the image below.

