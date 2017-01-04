Gov. Cuomo Proposes Free Tuition at New York State Colleges

By Staff

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a plan to make college tuition-free for middle class families at SUNY and CUNY two- and four-year colleges in New York.

The governor has labeled the program the Excelsior Scholarship, which will allow students whose families earn $125,000 or less per year to attend college tuition-free at state schools.

Gov. Cuomo made the announcement during an event at LaGuardia Community College alongside Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who’d proposed a similar program last year while he sought the Democratic party’s nomination for president.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.