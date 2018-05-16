Goya Foods Gives $75,000 and 2,800 Pounds of Food to Lehman Center for Performing Arts

The largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, Goya Foods, awarded a large check in support of the Latino Concert Series at Lehman Center for Performing Arts in the Bronx.

According to Cision, Goya presented a check for $75,000 and also provided a food donation of 2,800 pounds to the college’s food pantry for students in need. The large food donation was delivered at the school’s INDIA concert on Saturday, May 12, alongside special guest Michael Stuart, famous Puerto Rican salsa singer and actor.

The food and monetary donation is part of Goya Gives, the organization’s national initiative to promote and support the overall wellbeing of Hispanic communities through social and environmental responsibilities, as well as company values.

“Goya has always believed in the importance of giving back to the community and honoring our Latin culture, roots, and heritage,” said Rafael Toro, Director of Public Relations at Goya Foods. “We are honored to be title sponsors of Lehman’s Latino Concert Series and to bring together people through a mutual love of good music and great food! In addition, we will donate 2,800 pounds of food to students struggling with food insecurity at Lehman in hopes of bringing comfort with a healthy meal.”

In 2016, the global food and agricultural industry accounted for 10% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Goya Foods has been America’s premier source for authentic Latin cuisine, providing consumers with over 2,200 high-quality and affordable food products from Mexico, Spain, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

For years, Goya Foods has been a proud supporter of nearly 300 charitable problems, scholarships, and events that promote community wellness and Latin culture.

Additionally, Lehman College’s Latino Concert Series has brought iconic Hispanic performers to the Bronx for more than a decade, inducing famous artists like Gilberto Santa Rosa, Prince Royce, Willie Colon, Johnny Pacheco, as well as the late Tito Puente and Celia Cruz.

“Goya’s support of the Lehman Center concert series and the Lehman College Food Pantry are evidence of Goya’s commitment to nurturing the heart and soul of the Bronx through investments that expand the cultural capital of our community and eradicate food insecurity among our students,” added President of Lehman College, Jose Luis Cruz.

Goya Foods was founded in 1936 by Prudencio Unanue Ortiz from Valle de Mena, Spain. Unanue met his wife Carolina Casal in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City, starting Goya together and selling imported Spanish olives and olive oils. Goya’s 3,500 employees are located in distribution centers all around the world.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.