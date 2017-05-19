Groups Seeking Host Families for Iraqi Student Program

By Staff –

Rochester Global Connections (RGC) has partnered with Allendale Columbia School to host the Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program (IYLEP), in which Iraqi students will learn leadership skills while living with host families from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

The groups are currently seeking families to host one or two Iraqi high school students, while they explore the themes of leadership, development, civic rights responsibilities, respect for diversity, and community engagement during the two-week program.

