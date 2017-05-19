Search
Friday 19 May 2017
  • :
  • :

Foster self-awareness, build community and empower the Latino community.

Groups Seeking Host Families for Iraqi Student Program

May 19, 2017Education, Featured News, Local NewsComments Off

Share
Google+0
LinkedIn0
Pinterest0

By Staff –

 

rgc-connect-1Rochester Global Connections (RGC) has partnered with Allendale Columbia School to host the Iraqi Young Leaders Exchange Program (IYLEP), in which Iraqi students will learn leadership skills while living with host families from Aug. 1 to Aug. 15.

The groups are currently seeking families to host one or two Iraqi high school students, while they explore the themes of leadership, development, civic rights responsibilities, respect for diversity, and community engagement during the two-week program.

Continue reading this article on our sister publication’s website.

Previous PostCousin Of Connecticut Teenager Shot By Law Enforcement Challenges Police Narrative

Related articles