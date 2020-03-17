Health Department to Issue Regular Updates on COVID-19

Patti Singer
Monroe County has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. March 17, according to the Department of Public Health.
The health department said it will issue updates at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, more frequently as the situation warrants.
Minority Reporter is publishing these updates to keep you informed of facts surrounding novel coronavirus in our community, because as health department commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza repeatedly has said, the “best way to combat fear is with facts.”
Here is the update:
- Of the 14 confirmed cases, 3 confirmed cases are new.
- Of the 14 confirmed cases, 5 people are hospitalized.
- The health department has placed 79 people into mandatory quarantine.
- As a result of contact tracing related to health department investigations into confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health department is testing 16 people today.
According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a clinician should test for COVID-19 when:
- an individual has come within proximate contact (same classroom, office, or gatherings) of another person known to be positive and shows symptoms of illness; or
- an individual has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice, and shows symptoms of illness; or
- an individual is quarantined and has shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness; or
- an individual is symptomatic and has not tested positive for any other infection; or
- other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant as determined by the treating clinician in consultation with state and local department of health officials.