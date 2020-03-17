Health Department to Issue Regular Updates on COVID-19

Patti Singer

Monroe County has 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 10 a.m. March 17, according to the Department of Public Health.

The health department said it will issue updates at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day, more frequently as the situation warrants.

Minority Reporter is publishing these updates to keep you informed of facts surrounding novel coronavirus in our community, because as health department commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza repeatedly has said, the “best way to combat fear is with facts.”

Here is the update:

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 3 confirmed cases are new.

Of the 14 confirmed cases, 5 people are hospitalized.

The health department has placed 79 people into mandatory quarantine.

As a result of contact tracing related to health department investigations into confirmed cases of COVID-19, the health department is testing 16 people today.

According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a clinician should test for COVID-19 when: