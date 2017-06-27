Help Beat Summer Learning Loss with ReadyRosie

Op/Ed By Jessica Lewis, ROC the Future Communications Specialist –

Every summer, low-income youth lose two to three months in reading skills, and about two months in math skills in comparison to their higher-income peers.

And, these setbacks to reading and math skills can add up.

By fifth grade, low-income students may fall two-and-a-half to three years behind their peers.

Research shows while gaps in student achievement remain relatively constant during the school year, the gaps widen significantly during July and August when most students are on summer break.

As a result, quality summer learning programs can help to ensure that kids don’t miss a beat, and, parents can begin to help by using the ReadyRosie program at home.

Earlier this year, ROC the Future Alliance Director Jackie Campbell joined Mayor Lovely Warren and Rochester City School District Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kendra March to announce a partnership to provide the ReadyRosie mobile education tool to city parents of young children.

ReadyRosie has hundreds of brief videos in English and Spanish that model everyday interactions with real parents and children in familiar environments. The videos take place in restaurants, grocery stores, and playgrounds to demonstrate how to find teachable moments in everyday activities.

The program is a free mobile application designed to help schools and communities improve parent engagement by using mobile technology to demonstrate learning moments in day-to-day activities. In addition, the software platform is designed to foster everyday learning opportunities for youth, ages 0 to five years old.

ReadyRosie has also announced a new learning program called Summer Soar, which is an eight-week series of curated video playlists designed to give families relevant ideas, games, and activities throughout the summer.

Families who are register with ReadyRosie will begin to receive Summer Soar content this month.

Visit http://www.rcsdk12.org/readyrosie to register for the program, and receive free two-minute videos to kick off summer learning for kids.

In addition, visit https://www.readyrosie.com/introducing-summer-soar/ to learn more about the Summer Soar program.

