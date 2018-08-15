Hilda Rosario Escher and James Norman to Receive Lifetime Achievement Awards

By Staff –

Hilda Rosario Escher of Ibero American Action League and James Norman of Action for a Better Community will receive the 2018 W. Burton Richardson Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The award is given every year at a luncheon held by the Federation of Social Workers to honor human service professionals, volunteers and organizations for their contributions to the community.

Escher has been CEO of Ibero since 2006 but began working there in 1975 when she first arrived in Rochester from Puerto Rico. She recently announced she will be retiring at the end of the year.

Norman retired as CEO of Action for A Better Community in February of this year, after serving 25 years in that position.

Escher and Norman join a host of notable past recipients including Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, Sheriff Andrew Meloni, Garth Fagan, Mayor William Johnson and NYS Lt. Governor Robert Duffy and Mary Whittier of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center.

“We are very proud to be honoring Hilda Rosario Escher and James Norman for their extraordinary careers in human service. They have both been incredible contributors to our community and are extremely deserving recipients of these awards,” said Federation president Kendall Bell.

Organizers say they are accepting nominations from the community for a variety of human service awards for both individuals and organizations. An online nomination form, which includes a complete list of awards and categories for the 2018 Human Services event, is available at www.fsw-union.org.

This year’s luncheon will be held, November 2, 2018 at the Joseph Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center

