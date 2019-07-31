Hilda Rosario Escher Explores Run for State Senate

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Hilda Rosario Escher, retired chief executive officer of Ibero-American Action League, said she will decide within the next two months whether to become a candidate for the 56th District New York State Senate seat held by Joe Robach.

“I will be talking to different people and finding out what are they looking for in their candidate,” Escher said after announcing July 29 that she was exploring the option to run in 2020.

Escher, who is in her late 60s and lives in the city, said she wanted to continue public service after leaving Ibero.

“The community has done a lot for me,” she said. “I have been very successful. You don’t succeed on your own. There are always people around you that lift you up. This community, every door that I have knocked, they have opened the door for me. … This is my last effort to give back to this community, which I love.”

Escher said she has served beyond the Latino community, and she is or has been part of several boards of directors.

Escher said she would run as a Democrat, which potentially would force a primary. Jeremy Cooney, who lost the 2018 election to Robach, announced his candidacy in June.

Cooney is a lawyer who has worked in politics. Cooney said that while endorsement is not guaranteed, he is in contact with the county Democratic committee and has received positive responses.

Escher said she will be talking to Democratic leaders.

The 56th Senate District covers parts of the city, Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, and Parma.

“I think each town has their own issues,” she said. “That’s why I’ll meet the constituents in each area.”

But she said residents share many concerns, particularly education, childcare, employment and taxes.