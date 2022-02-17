How Long Will New York Work Remain Remote?

The small work movement gained a lot of steam in the last couple of years as many people were forced to start working from home due to conditions presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the first places in the United States to get hit very hard by the virus was New York City. The city is still shaken to its core over what happened to it because of the virus, and, understandably, they may not recover for quite some time. Thus, the idea that people may continue to work remotely in that city and many other places is a distinct possibility.

What Impacts Have Been Seen As A Result

One of the most interesting impacts of New York City remaining largely a small city is that the number of vehicular accidents has declined. It turns out that about 1.25 million people die every year in car accidents worldwide. Another 20-50 million sustain major injuries in those accidents. However, those numbers could come down in certain areas where more people stay at home and do not get on the road.

Another thing that is obvious based on the trends is that the work-from-home movement will continue to pick up steam. It was estimated that about a quarter of all knowledge workers would be working from home at the end of 2019. That estimate has needed to be revised as it is now believed that about half of those workers will be working from home, perhaps forever. That will have impacts on the economy and the world for some time to come.

Are There Economic Shifts Happening Already?

Some people have spotted economic shifts that they say are occurring already. For example, it is a known fact that about 41% of buyers of any given product think that they will not regret a purchase when they make it, but then they ultimately do regret making that choice. 30% of people in that same study had a neutral view of how they would feel about their purchase, but they ultimately had buyer’s remorse as well. This means that we are not great judges of what our future selves will want. This is becoming even more important to pay attention to as certain goods become harder to find and as it becomes potentially more dangerous to get to the store in the first place.

Our news site, Rochesterlavoz, has reported that certain minority racial communities, such as the Latino community they serve, have been forced to continue to work in person in many cases. It seems that the jobs that are not so easy to send home are often the jobs that are worked by minority populations. This is a harsh reality that is pressing down on certain communities right now and making it even more challenging for them to feel like they are being respected or taken care of at this time. It is hardly any wonder that there is a revolt among some against working conditions in certain jobs.

So, What Now?

We don’t know everything that will happen with economic conditions or the future of the pandemic, but we do know that a lot of people are going to have their lives changed forever. New York City is only very slowly coming out of the thaw of the pandemic, and it may be quite some time yet to come before they return to anything close to normal. Thus, we should all be prepared for the challenges that lie ahead, and we should try our best to help those who are unable to help themselves at this time. We are all in this struggle together, and we can’t make progress unless we bring everyone along with us.