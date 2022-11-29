How to Create a Dating App Like Tinder That Meets User Expectations?

How to Create a Dating App Like Tinder That <a href="https://datingranking.net/nudist-dating/" onclick="__gaTracker('send', 'event', 'outbound-article', 'https://datingranking.net/nudist-dating/', 'Nudist dating');">Nudist dating</a> Meets User Expectations?

#Product Engineering

With the advent of the Internet, single people got another way to get to know someone – diverse dating sites. However, in recent years, all industries have been moving towards mobility – online dating has also moved to mobile phones and other gadgets. Now you can meet someone using one of the simple applications. Statistics show that every year the number of single people of various ages who use the application to find a suitable partner is growing. Despite the wide popularity of Tinder and similar applications, there is still room for new products in this niche.

Top Dating Apps for Online Meetings

A wide variety of applications can confuse a beginner who is only immersed in the world of online dating with the help of new technologies. Many top charts describe the advantages and disadvantages of the most popular online dating apps. And all of them recognize Tinder as the best dating app with endless possibilities for finding a partner. There are also plenty of other popular dating apps, like Match, Plenty of Fish, OKCupid, Hinge, Grindr, Bumble, Coffee Meets Bagel etc.

The use of the application may depend on various reasons: demography, age, popularity, interface, capabilities. Each dating application aims to offer the user something original, interesting and unusual. However, some new dating apps copy their predecessors in many ways, leaving only one highlight, but especially important. This can be a targeted audience, for example, an application for dating and searching for an LGBTQ+ partner.

Mobile online dating apps are as convenient as possible for several reasons: they are always at hand; it is easy to add photos, reply to messages or follow a new friend; they have a wide user base, which ensures a wide selection for everyone. However, as users of mobile dating apps admit themselves, the main things in applications are ease of use, that is UX/UI and the provided features.

It’s no secret that Tinder is one of the most widely used, most saturated apps and it’s changed the way people date. Although the application has a reputation as the best place to hook-up and one-time meetings, it is also a program that helps to find someone for a long-term relationship that ends in a marriage. Moreover, from the moment of launch, this application remains the best and most demanded among swipe dating apps.

The principle of action in the application is as simple as possible and adapted for mobile phones. Tinder shows to the user a photo, name, and age. He can tap on the photo to see additional information regarding the person. The user can choose to swipe right (to like), left (to pass), or up if he wants to use one of his precious “super likes” to show other users he really-really like them. If he and another person have both swiped right on one another, a screen will appear showing that they’ve matched and inviting to send a message. The free option comes with limited swipes, and the user will have to pay per month for unlimited swipes.

OkCupid is another one of the biggest names in the dating biz, with years of history and experience to pull from. After creating a username, the user will start his OkCupid journey by filling out a very long profile, which he can link to his Instagram account. He can answer questions, giving both his answer and what he’d like his potential match’s answer to be – creating a percentile score that reflects compatibility between users. The user can also choose to make his answers public and note how important they are to him, so prospective matches can see for themselves how compatible they’re likely to be.