How to Make a Dating App Like Tinder: to Make People Happier

A dating app is, perhaps, one of the most romantic ways to make money. You’re not just getting a profit you’re helping people seek their life partners, fall in love, if they’re lucky – create families. But is the whole idea as profitable as it seems at first glance?

Judging by Tinder’s success, it definitely is. Tinder application has more than 50 million users, a fifth of whom are taking advantage of this mobile service daily.

Interested? We are ready to tell you how to make an app like Tinder and how much it will cost.

Tinder’s unique selling proposition

The onrush of technology has an impact on all sectors of life, and the dating industry is no exception. A striking instance is Tinder, a mobile application designed to make the dating process as easy as possible.

Launched in 2012, it has already become one of the most wanted services around the world. Its main unique advantage is that communication is possible only if both companions (a potential couple) have shown interest in each other. Agree, such an approach significantly reduces the anxiety level: starting a dialogue, users know about mutual sympathy. Moreover, Tinder supports geolocation, so you can choose a man (or a woman) among people located nearby. In psychological terms, this is an extremely important factor that should be taken into account when making an app of the sort.

Of course, there are a lot of other secrets to Tinder’s popularity, but we’ll discuss them later. For now, let’s consider the pros and cons of dating app development.

The Pros and Cons

Before you have decided to spend your time in order to figure out how to create a dating app, you should understand if the game is worth the candle. So, let’s briefly review the main “pros and cons” of making apps like Tinder.

Constantly high deman d. Services that help people search for their soulmates will always be in demand. Many of us find it difficult to make new acquaintances, and a dating app is a great way to achieve this aim without the hassle.

The extended target audience . Using dating apps, you can cover the most diverse layers of the target audience. No wonder, as these services are useful to a lot of different people, even those who are always busy or very shy by their nature.

Growth opportunities . You can constantly improve a dating app by upgrading the matching mechanisms and offering users new interesting features. These steps would lead to increased user engagement.

Different ways of earning . In the end, you accept to make an app like Tinder in order to get a source of constant income: so, we have good news for you! There are several ways of monetization by using dating apps, and each of them has its own advantages. Furthermore, some of these earnings methods can be combined (read about the ways of making a profit below).

Helping people get happy. Finally, you help people to seek their happiness. And we sincerely believe that satisfaction caused by the awareness of this fact should become another advantage that dating apps can provide you with.