How to Make an App Like Tinder: Things to Know and Costs

Not only have modern technologies changed man-machine relations, but they also impacted interpersonal relationships. Can you remember when you sent a hand-written letter or notified anyone about the upcoming meeting personally last time?

More and more people are going online to find a life partner. That is why apps, chats, and dating websites have become extremely popular these days. If you’re going to build a Tinder clone app, you should be familiar with some ground rules.

Are you interested in how to make a Tinder app and how much it costs? Go ahead and check the video and article below.

In short aplicaciÃ³n de citas hispanas, the cost of a Tinder-like app depends on the complexity of it’s functionality and the development company you choose. Roughly, the basic Android or iOS app may cost you $50,000-$55,000 based on average hourly rates of $50 in Eastern Europe. If you want to build apps for both platforms simultaneously, your budget will strike and exceed $100,000.

Algorithms Behind Tinder

The aspiration to build a Tinder clone doesn’t fade over the years. Obviously, that’s due to it’s stunning popularity. Just take a look at the figures below:

The statistics are quite impressive. So you may be interested in what makes the dating app like Tinder so in-demand. First of all, Tinder functionality is really simple for users. Actually, it lies in swiping right and left for liking or skipping a particular person respectively. In case the other person returns the affection, Tinder creates a match.

Tinder is open for integration with Instagram. Users can access the Instagram profiles of their matches. Note that Tinder supports logging in with a Facebook account. So users can see whether they have common friends, common interests and favorite places.

Techniques to Know to Make Your Own Tinder App

Despite the fact that the Tinder functionality may seem very simple at first glance, it hides fairly complex algorithms invisible to users. Consider the following peculiarities when before you build an app like Tinder:

Users can only see one person at a time but there are thousands of users swiping left and right simultaneously.

Each user (or, at least, particular groups of users) sees people in a different order. It means that the developer’s task is to structure the profiles into different groups.

A specific algorithm must be in charge to define who and when to show to create a match.

The Tinder’s matching algorithm should be implemented on the server-side of the application. The back end can be made with the help of Java, .NET, React or other server-side technologies. It’s a good idea to ask specialists to help you with tech stack for Tinder app clone development.

Tinder App Features and Technologies in Use

The algorithms above are not the only points that you should pay attention to when considering how to make a dating app like Tinder. The app has many other functions. Their implementation needs a certain amount of time and money. Let’s look at them one by one.

1. Authorization and User Profile

To build an app like Tinder, you should use a Facebook authorization engine. It is usually implemented via an open authorizations protocol, like OAuth. The registration is implemented so that the app itself does not remember the login and password of the social media account (in our case – Facebook). However, it uses these credentials to create a new account within the application. Another way to log in is by using the phone number. To make your own Tinder app, you can go further and use any of the existing kinds of user authorization. Our specialists will eagerly help you choose the best.