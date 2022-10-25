HOW TO USE AN 888 CASINO PROMO CODE

This is a bonus for your second deposit. The casino will provide you with a 30% reload up to ?350. You may need to have used your Casino 888 promotion code when you made your first deposit to claim this.

The bonus must be wagered 30x

Offer must be claimed within 48 hours

Winnings are capped

30% reload bonus for third and fourth deposits

If getting your reload bonus for your second deposit wasn’t enough, then 888 Casino will also allow you to claim a reload bonus for your third and fourth deposits as well.

Must be played through 30x

Winnings are capped at ?15 for your third, and ?500 for your fourth

Wagering requirements must be met within 90 days.

So you’re ready to sign up to a casino and claim your first-ever bonus; the only problem is, you’re not quite sure how to do it.

Thankfully, signing up to receive a bonus offer from a casino is an incredibly straightforward process, and once you have done it, you will have no problems doing it again in the future.

Claiming a bonus may change ever so slightly depending on what type of bonus you are attempting to claim, but by and large, it will follow very similar steps. Just be sure to have your details and an 888 Casino promo code at hand.

Create an account with 888 Casino: If you have not done so already, then you should head on over to 888 Casino and register for an account. This is a straight forward process that involves going to their site, clicking the bright yellow ‘sign-up’ button, and creating your account.

Deposit your funds: Once you are signed up, you should then deposit your funds into your account. This stage is not necessary if you are claiming a no-deposit promo code.

Enter your bonus code: This stage may not always be necessary. If you are prompted to enter a promo code when you are signing up or depositing funds, then be sure to do so. If you need to get https://casinosreview.ca/idebit/ code somewhere, then check out our site. The site will always have an offer available for new players.

Claim bonus: After making your deposit/entering your 888 Casino promotion code UK, click the claim button to get your hands on your offer.

Play: Once you have claimed your offer, head on over to the casino, spins those reels, and see what the slots have in store for you.

IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE CLAIMING AN 888 CASINO PROMO CODE

Before you attempt to claim any type of deposit bonus offer or promotion from an online casino, you should make sure that you have done the appropriate amount of research into the deal itself.

Wagering requirements are one of the biggest things you should pay attention to. Wagering requirements, also referred to as playthrough requirements, are a set of requirements that must be fulfilled before you can attempt to claim any of the offers.

You should also check to see if there are any win caps or limitations put on the offer and whether or not they can only be used on specific titles.

WHAT CUSTOMER SERVICE IS AVAILABLE TO HELP ME CLAIM AN 888 CASINO PROMO CODE?

888 Casino is dedicated to ensuring that their customers have a fun and safe experience when using their site. As such, they have a range of options available for you to contact them if you encounter any problems: